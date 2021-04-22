Diebold Nixdorf Continues to Contribute to a More Sustainable World

For its Banking clients, Diebold Nixdorf's DN Series™ family of ATMs is made of recycled and recyclable materials and is 25% lighter than most traditional ATMs. This reduces CO 2 emissions, both in the manufacturing, processing and transportation of components and terminals. In addition, all DN Series ATMs use state-of-the-art LED technology and highly efficient electrical systems, overall allowing for up to 50% power savings versus traditional ATMs. More information on the key steps financial institutions can take to reduce their carbon footprint can be found at https://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/en-us/banking/insights/blog/earth-day-2021 .

In Retail, Diebold Nixdorf's recently released DN Series™ BEETLE portfolio of point-of-sale (POS) products are designed around multiple power-saving technologies and more than 90% of its materials can be recycled, making it an ecologically friendly POS solution that spares valuable resources. More data and information on the company's work to integrate environmentally responsible sources throughout its Retail portfolio -- namely how its reverse vending solutions facilitate recycling at the point of purchase to help prevent plastic, steel and aluminum pollution -- can be found at https://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/en-us/retail/insights/blog-retail/earth-day-2021.

In its own operations and supply chain standards, Diebold Nixdorf has taken action to improve its global carbon footprint and promote environmental stewardship within the industries it serves. A few examples:

Since 2015, the company has reduced more than 16,500 metric tons of CO 2 emissions and is actively working to collect, monitor and report data where possible and use it to drive reductions in emissions and energy consumption worldwide.

emissions and is actively working to collect, monitor and report data where possible and use it to drive reductions in emissions and energy consumption worldwide. With Telemark Diversified Graphics (TDG), a long-standing provider of ATM thermal receipt paper, and the Arbor Day Foundation, Diebold Nixdorf is planting one new tree for every 115 pounds of paper purchased through TDG. Through this partnership, the company has planted more than 6,000 trees with the replanted trees offsetting those used in the production of each receipt paper order.

is planting one new tree for every 115 pounds of paper purchased through TDG. Through this partnership, the company has planted more than 6,000 trees with the replanted trees offsetting those used in the production of each receipt paper order. In 2020, Diebold Nixdorf's product stewardship programs in North America , Brazil and Germany diverted more than 8,000 tons of material from entering landfills by re-using the parts for existing equipment or by recycling the end-of-life materials to downstream recyclers.

product stewardship programs in , and diverted more than 8,000 tons of material from entering landfills by re-using the parts for existing equipment or by recycling the end-of-life materials to downstream recyclers. Since 2018, the company has reduced its physical operating footprint by nearly 40% through its real estate transformation efforts and by leveraging remote and flexible work arrangements.

Earlier this year, Diebold Nixdorf introduced its 2020 corporate social responsibility (CSR) report, which details the company's efforts to advance stakeholder value while managing economic, ecological and social factors, and describes how sustainability and responsible resource consumption play key roles in in the company's global operations.

Jonathan Leiken, Diebold Nixdorf senior vice president and chief legal officer, who oversees the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, said: "As a global business dedicated to connecting the physical and digital world, Diebold Nixdorf has both a moral responsibility and a business imperative to help protect the planet. Our customers have the same goals: to provide environmentally responsible solutions for consumers that make the world a healthier, safer and sustainable place for our children and future generations. Diebold Nixdorf's commitment to the environment extends across our leadership and with each of our employees around the world."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

