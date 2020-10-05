Diebold Nixdorf Expands Commitment To Financial Literacy And Inclusion For Underserved Communities; Extends Partnership With Operation HOPE

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to help promote financial inclusion and literacy for underserved communities around the world, Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), through its charitable arm, the Diebold Nixdorf Foundation, will donate $500,000 over the next four years to Operation HOPE, extending and increasing a previous commitment which began in 2017. Operation HOPE's mission is to expand economic opportunity to underserved populations in the U.S. and globally through financial education and empowerment.

The most recent Global Findex report from The World Bank shows that about 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked -- without an account at a financial institution or through a mobile money provider.1 The financial disadvantages of being unbanked are well documented, as the lack of a banking account limits opportunities for saving money and building credit history to help develop financial literacy and security. With help from the continued support of Diebold Nixdorf, Operation HOPE can continue empowering the world's underbanked and unbanked populations through financial education, including credit and money management, homeownership preparedness and small business entrepreneurship programs.

John Hope Bryant, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Operation HOPE, said: "We would like to thank Diebold Nixdorf for their continued, generous support of the work of Operation HOPE. The commitment of a leading player in the financial technology industry, such as Diebold Nixdorf, helps us continue to impact lives by making banking more accessible to more people around the world."

Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "We are proud to continue supporting Operation HOPE and its important mission. Our solutions have provided the technological avenue for global financial institutions to improve access to banking services for many millions of people. This expanded partnership will help Operation HOPE continue executing its vision and leveraging its expertise to help create financial opportunity for underserved people around the world."

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving the world from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the U.S. and globally. Through our community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Project 5117 is our multi-year four-pronged approach to combating economic inequality that aims to improve financial literacy, increase business role models and business internships for youth in underserved communities, and stabilize the American dream by boosting FICO scores. HOPE Global Forums are a community of events that serve as a call to action: to reimagine the global economy and galvanize thought and action around building an economy that enables the benefits and opportunities of free enterprise to be extended to everyone. Operation HOPE has received five consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow Operation HOPE on Twitter and Facebook @operationhope

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

1 The World Bank. 2017 Global Findex database. https://globalfindex.worldbank.org/#GF-ReportChapters

