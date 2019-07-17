Diebold Nixdorf Expands Services With First Horizon To Implement Enhanced Software And Security Solution Across Entire Fleet Of Self-Service Devices

The extensive upgrade will help drive innovation to ensure an optimized consumer experience, implement market-leading security measures at the ATM and help the company improve operational efficiency.

By deploying Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic TM Connection Points terminal application software, First Horizon can continue adding features and functionality to its ATMs to meet customers' banking preferences.

terminal application software, First Horizon can continue adding features and functionality to its ATMs to meet customers' banking preferences. Leveraging the modernization of the ATM software, Diebold Nixdorf will upgrade the bank's ATMs to the Windows 10 operating system to support compliance requirements ahead of the PCI deadline.

will upgrade the bank's ATMs to the Windows 10 operating system to support compliance requirements ahead of the PCI deadline. First Horizon will enhance its operational workflows and security through a new, five-year Managed Services contract with DN AllConnect Services SM , which includes endpoint monitoring, a robust operations center, hard drive encryption, advanced access controls and inventory management.

, which includes endpoint monitoring, a robust operations center, hard drive encryption, advanced access controls and inventory management. Enhanced security is provided through Diebold Nixdorf's ActivEdge TM card reader , which is featured on the bank's entire fleet of ATMs, including more than 170 new, Windows 10-enabled devices. ActivEdge combats fraud by requiring the card to be inserted long-edge first, making it impossible for all known skimming technology to capture the card's information.

, which is featured on the bank's entire fleet of ATMs, including more than 170 new, Windows 10-enabled devices. ActivEdge combats fraud by requiring the card to be inserted long-edge first, making it impossible for all known skimming technology to capture the card's information. To maximize uptime and reduce long-term costs of ATM ownership, Diebold Nixdorf will continue to provide comprehensive, expert maintenance for the bank's entire network as part of a renewed, five-year DN AllConnect Maintenance & Availability ServicesSM agreement.

Yousef Valine, chief operating and risk officer for First Horizon National Corporation, said: "For more than 30 years, Diebold Nixdorf has been our preferred provider for strategic, consumer-oriented solutions that offer a superior user experience and state-of-the-art security features while positioning us for long-term success. This continued partnership will help us consolidate management of our self-service network while keeping First Horizon ahead of the curve on the latest banking technology, and, most importantly, keeping our customers' information safe."

Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf's Sr. Vice President and Managing Director of Banking, Americas, said: "Retail banks are facing a variety of pressures to upgrade their technology, from regulatory mandates to shifting customer expectations. They rely on us to offer unparalleled insights and comprehensive management of whole-network upgrades. Diebold Nixdorf is thrilled to offer our expertise and market-leading solutions to oversee the transition of First Horizon's ATM fleet to the latest hardware and software."

The upgrades to First Horizon's self-service network are expected to be complete by the end of the year.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates more than 250 bank locations across the Southeast and 29 FTN Financial offices across the U.S. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation's best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

