Diebold Nixdorf Names Arvin Jawa as Vice President, Retail Industry Strategy

Jawa has held various leadership roles throughout his career in the retail industry. He joins Diebold Nixdorf from Vera Bradley Designs, where he most recently served as senior director, strategic initiatives – strategy and business development. There, he was responsible for the company's long-range strategic planning, leading key consumer-facing initiatives to improve the brand's perception, as well as facilitating the development and launch of new business lines. Prior to this, he worked as vice president at LakeWest Group, the country's largest independent retail management consulting firm. At LakeWest, he advised retail clients on growth strategies through redesign of business processes, selection and implementation of enabling technologies, and designing revenue-driven, consumer-centric plans.

"Arvin's track record in retail operational process and design, along with his experience in consulting various companies on successful growth strategies, makes him uniquely qualified to lead our retail business strategy -- especially in the Americas, where we have great opportunity for growth," said Merz. Jawa is based at the company's headquarters facility in North Canton.

A native of Cleveland, Arvin received his MBA from Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Management, focusing on Entrepreneurship and Marketing. He also holds a bachelor's degree in art and art history from the University of Rochester.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol 'DBD'. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

