Diebold Nixdorf names Christine Marchuska as vice president, head of Investor Relations

Through her career, Marchuska has held various investor relations roles of increasing responsibility at hedge funds and technology companies, including Verifone, and most recently as vice president of investor relations at Quotient Technology. She has built programs to broaden the shareholder base and increase low turnover while attracting long-term, blue-chip investors. Marchuska also has experience in fixed-income sales and equity research roles in the financial services industry, including Morgan Stanley and CIBC World Markets. In addition, she has partnered with companies in technology incubators to understand and plan for taking on new investors and co-founded a recruiting firm specializing in financial services.

Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are excited for Christine to join our team. Her experience with sell-side equity analysts and buy-side institutional investors, deep knowledge of capital markets and strong network of relationships across the financial community will be a great asset as we continue to progress on our DN Now transformation plan and strengthen our voice with shareholders."

Marchuska holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst certification and has been active with the National Investor Relations Institute and the Cornell Alumni Association. During her time at Verifone, Marchuska founded the women's employee resource group. Additionally, at Quotient, Marchuska continued to support diversity and inclusion initiatives as a member of the company's Diversity Task Force.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

