Diebold Nixdorf Names Teresa Ostapower as Chief Information Officer

Ostapower has more than 30 years of experience leading large-scale IT organizations at AT&T and has been recognized for enabling technology to deliver customer and shareholder value as well as steering major technology transformations. Most recently, Ostapower served as AT&T's senior vice president of Technology Transformation, Architecture and Operations, leading AT&T's technology modernization to drive speed, cost and quality improvements.

Olaf Heyden, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Teresa to our team. Her experience and successful track record of modernizing technology operations and driving major IT transformations will enable us to effectively streamline and continuously improve systems across the organization."

As AT&T's chief digital officer, Ostapower led a digital transformation focused on delivering personalized and effortless customer experiences. During her tenure, she and her team enabled new self-service capabilities, which significantly increased free cash flow. She has received industry recognition as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology (National Diversity Council), Top 100 Most Innovative Chief Digital Officers Globally (Hot Topics), and in the CIO 100 (CIO Magazine). She currently resides on the boards of mce Systems, the University of Georgia Research Foundation and the University of Georgia Management Information Systems Advisory Board.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

