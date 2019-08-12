Diebold Nixdorf Names Zeeshan Naqvi As Vice President, Treasurer

Naqvi brings a wealth of international experience to Diebold Nixdorf as a treasury and capital markets executive. He has a robust background in capital structure planning, debt management, global cash and liquidity management and building relationships with banks, debt investors and rating agencies. His thought leadership around managing financial assets and controlling financial risks will help Diebold Nixdorf improve the fundamentals of its business and drive toward leadership status in its sectors.

Most recently, Naqvi led the global treasury team at Moody's Corporation, where he was responsible for capital and financing plans, issuing and optimizing debt in dynamic capital markets, financial and enterprise risk management, liquidity and cash management and forecasting, investments and employees benefits funding. He also managed bank, rating agency and debt investor relationships. Prior to that, Naqvi held various capital markets and treasury leadership roles at GE Capital, both in the U.S. and U.K.

Jeffrey Rutherford, chief financial officer at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Zeeshan to the team and believe that his broad finance leadership experience will enhance the company's DN Now transformation plan and continued focus on operational excellence."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

