Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show

QSRs are still ruling the foodservice world, and that's not expected to change any time soon. Industry experts say consumers spend more when ordering at a kiosk; the average check is 15-20 percent higher than orders at traditional checkout systems. Only 16 percent of QSRs are utilizing the abilities of a self-service solution, yet 72 percent of consumers want to customize orders on their own. Restaurants need to incorporate self-services into their operations to enhance consumer satisfaction and drive loyalty.

Innovative Self-Checkout Technology: The EASY eXpress solution can be used as a self-checkout system in smaller footprint stores. Its compact design meets the demand for a miniaturized footprint and can also be used as an interactive kiosk or a payment terminal that supports all forms of payments, including cash, mobile or card.

Cash-Management Solutions: These solutions enable secure, cost-effective cash management for any retail-store or restaurant format. Designed for the way stores operate on a daily basis, operational efficiencies are realized through harnessing the right tools and solutions to drive efficiency, cut costs and increase security.

Store Lifecycle Management and Managed Mobility Services: Diebold Nixdorf's AllConnect Services SM removes the complexity of technology deployment and asset management. Leveraging a data-driven Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure, Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services fully optimizes efficiencies and transforms operations to enable businesses to focus on their core competencies and consumer experiences.

Physical security with VeraPass: VeraPass® Lock and Key Management Solutions provide comprehensive security, controlled access and operational efficiencies all in one tamper-proof, wireless system.

Diebold Nixdorf technology is helping increase sales in QSRs around the world, and it enables the consumer-focused transformation for the future of retailing. These self-service solutions for QSR and convenience store markets meet consumers at the crossroads of independence and technology—and research shows they're ready for it.

"Today's consumers want to be in control of their retail experience from start to finish. The self-service, consumer-centric trend in the retail and hospitality segments enables technology that creates more efficient processes and more satisfied customers," said Devora Henderson, vice president, Retail, Americas. "We offer the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of self-service and automation solutions to bring organizations to the future of retailing."

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

