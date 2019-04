Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), today reported its 2019 first quarter financial results. The earnings press release and a presentation used to accompany the webcast are accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website, located at the following link: http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

As previously announced, Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Both the presentation and access to the call are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. A replay of the call will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website for three months following the call.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. Our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers every day. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that power the daily operations and consumer experience of banks and retailers around the world. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

