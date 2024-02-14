Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

News provided by

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

14 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Materials available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings 

HUDSON, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today reported its 2023 fourth quarter and full-year financial results. The earnings press release and a presentation summarizing business results from the period are available at the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Barna, executive vice president and chief financial officer will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website for three months following the event.

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URL into your browser's address bar.)

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
X: https://twitter.com/dieboldnixdorf
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-F

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Also from this source

Diebold Nixdorf to Conduct 2023 Fourth Quarter, Full-Year Investor Call on Feb. 14

Diebold Nixdorf to Conduct 2023 Fourth Quarter, Full-Year Investor Call on Feb. 14

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) will release 2023 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Wed., Feb. 14, before trading begins on the New York...
Diebold Nixdorf Sets Out to Combat Shrink in Retail with New AI-powered Offering

Diebold Nixdorf Sets Out to Combat Shrink in Retail with New AI-powered Offering

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), the provider of retail solutions powering transactions and experiences for more than 150 retailers around the world,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.