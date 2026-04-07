Diebold Nixdorf Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Apr 07, 2026, 17:47 ET

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (NYSE: DBD) will replace Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, April 10. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC is acquiring Sealed Air in a deal expected to be completed April 9.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 10, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Diebold Nixdorf

DBD

Information Technology

April 10, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Sealed Air

SEE

Materials

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