SharkNinja Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Flowers Foods and F&G Annuities & Life to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

May 13, 2026, 18:26 ET

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600: 

  • SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) will replace Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Flowers Foods will replace CSG Systems Intl Inc. (NASD: CSGS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 18. NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) is acquiring CSG Systems Intl in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.
  • F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG) will replace Mister Car Wash Inc. (NASD: MCW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, May 19. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. is acquiring Mister Car Wash in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 18, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

SharkNinja

SN

Consumer Discretionary

May 18, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Flowers Foods

FLO

Consumer Staples

May 18, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Flowers Foods

FLO

Consumer Staples

May 18, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

CSG Systems Intl

CSGS

Industrials

May 19, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

F&G Annuities & Life

FG

Financials

May 19, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Mister Car Wash

MCW

Consumer Discretionary

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
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