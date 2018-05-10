Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018

In booth #17 at the event, Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect ServicesSM will be launched in Europe as a key component of its services-for-a-connected-world strategy. The integrated business solutions give financial institutions and retailers the capabilities and technology needed to make physical distribution channels as agile, integrated, efficient and differentiated as their digital counterparts. Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services leverages a data-driven Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure, collecting integrated business solutions including Branch Lifecycle Management, Total Implementation Services and ATM as a Service, to optimize internal operations, minimize the total cost of ownership and ensure consumers remain delighted with their self-service experience.

In addition, Diebold Nixdorf will showcase its Vynamic™ Insights software solution, which is built to manage data from multiple sources, different channels and across departments within an organization. Vynamic Insights is a powerful engine to unify and transform internal, public and proprietary data into meaningful dashboards to enhance the customer experience and improve operations.

Diebold Nixdorf will also present a new compact, stylish cash recycling system geared to the requirements of today's mobile generation. The CS 4020 is targeted at financial institutions needing to position themselves in their flagship branches with innovative self-service technology. Instead of using bank cards, consumers identify themselves on the system by activating an app with personal banking data on their smartphones, which is transmitted wirelessly via embedded near-field communications (NFC) technology, and then by enter their PIN on an encrypted touchscreen. The system is equipped with a new recycling module that offers high functionality in a small footprint by offering check deposit functionality integrated into the recycling engine itself. Apart from its improved consumer experience, the recycling solution enables optimized processes and significant cost reductions.

Diebold Nixdorf will also present a custom-build kiosk that enables onboarding for banking customers to print new personalized debit cards, checkbooks and bank statements with integrated video assistance. The self-service terminal can process full customer onboarding on a 24/7 basis, offering the highest convenience and advanced technology to consumers.

Self-Service Banking Europe 2018 is RBR's flagship European conference bringing together more than 600 banks, independent deployers, payment providers, hardware and software suppliers, service companies and a range of other key industry stakeholders. "In this era of digital transformation, self-service solutions must seamlessly fit into banks' offerings, continually integrate new requirements and deliver the best possible customer experience," said Devon Watson, chief marketing officer, Diebold Nixdorf. "This unique event gives us an opportunity to share our vision of accelerated banking."

Connect with Diebold Nixdorf:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dieboldnixdorf

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/DieboldNixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-showcases-leading-innovations-for-accelerated-banking-at-rbr-self-service-banking-europe-2018-300646238.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf

Related Links

http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com

