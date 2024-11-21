Diebold Nixdorf to Participate in Fireside Chat at UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Tom Timko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

The fireside chat will begin at 12:10 p.m. ET. To access the live webcast of the presentation, visit Diebold Nixdorf's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available following the live event at the same site.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated