Diebold Nixdorf to Participate in Fireside Chat at UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

News provided by

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Nov 21, 2024, 09:15 ET

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Tom Timko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

The fireside chat will begin at 12:10 p.m. ET. To access the live webcast of the presentation, visit Diebold Nixdorf's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available following the live event at the same site.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
X: @DieboldNixdorf
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Marks & Spencer Renews and Expands Services Contract with Diebold Nixdorf

Marks & Spencer Renews and Expands Services Contract with Diebold Nixdorf

Marks & Spencer (M&S), one of the largest retailers in the U.K., has renewed and increased the scope of its services contract with Diebold Nixdorf...
Diebold Nixdorf Reports Third Quarter Financial Results; Expects to Achieve High End of Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2024

Diebold Nixdorf Reports Third Quarter Financial Results; Expects to Achieve High End of Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2024

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today reported its 2024 third quarter financial results....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics