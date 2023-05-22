DIEGO EL CIGALA ANNOUNCES NEW 2023 TOUR IN U.S. AND CANADA

The Spanish Superstar Will Visit Fourteen Cities in the United States and Canada With His "Masterworks"

TICKETS WILL BE ON PRE-SALE ON MAY 22ND AND WILL BE ON SALE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC ON MAY 24TH.

MIAMI, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, today announced legendary Spanish singer Diego El Cigala's upcoming tour which kicks off Wednesday, September 13 in El Paso, Texas at the historic Plaza Theater. The tour, titled Obras Maestras (Masterworks), will take the renowned flamenco singer to fourteen cities in the United States and Canada in less than two months, ending on Sunday, October 15 in Washington DC.

DIEGO EL CIGALA OBRAS MAESTRAS 2023 TOUR ROUTING
The previous tour of the famed Spanish cantaor of gypsy ancestry, was also presented by Loud And Live last year in ten North American cities to sold-out houses at each presentation. That tour celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the album "Lágrimas Negras" which El Cigala recorded with Cuban musician Bebo Valdés and which would become a true milestone in international music, named Best Album of 2003 by the New York Times, winner of two GRAMMY® awards, the BBC World Music Award, among others, and which has sold more than two million copies worldwide. On this new tour, he highlights songs that came into his life and became essential such as "Corazón loco", "Historia de un amor" and "Dos Gardenias", songs that in his voice have reached the level of true "masterworks".

With a career than spans more than 30 years, Diego El Cigala is the flamenco singer with the greatest international projection. He has won six Latin GRAMMY®s, as well as a GRAMMY® nomination for his album "Indestructible" and another for Best Tropical Solo Artist at the Billboard® Awards. He has sold more than two million albums, and his tours have taken him to more than 30 countries on five continents. He has collaborated with artists such as Bebo Valdés, Alicia Keys, Alejandro Femández, Ricky Martín, Lila Downs, Chavela Vargas, Mercedes Sosa, Mina, Caetano Veloso and Rosario among many others. "Cigala canta a México", his twelfth album, is a tribute to the music and the people of Mexico.

Tickets will go on pre-sale from American Express, Spotify and Ticketmaster on Monday, May 22 at 10 AM. Fan club, Loud And Live and theater box office pre-sale starts on Tuesday, May 23 at 10 AM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10 AM at the theater box offices and through TICKETMASTER.

DATE

CITY

ST

VENUE

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

EL PASO, TX

TX

The Plaza Theatre

Friday, September 15, 2023

DENVER, CO

CO

Paramount Theatre

Sunday, September 17, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

UT

Capitol Theatre

Thursday, September 21, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA

CA

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sunday, September 24, 2023

PHOENIX, AZ

AZ

Orpheum Theatre

Thursday, September 28, 2023

DALLAS, TX

TX

Majestic Theater Dallas

Saturday, September 30, 2023

MIAMI, FL

FL

James L. Knight Center

Sunday, October 1, 2023

ORLANDO, FL

FL

Walt Disney Theater

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

CHARLOTTE, NC

NC

Ovens Auditorium

Friday, October 6, 2023

MONTREAL, CANADA

CANADA

L'Olympia

Saturday, October 7, 2023

TORONTO, CANADA

CANADA

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Thursday, October 12, 2023

BOSTON, MA

MA

Shubert Theatre

Friday, October 13, 2023

NEW YORK, NY

NY

The Town Hall

Sunday, October 15, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC

DC

Lincoln Theater

PRE-SALE

START DATE

START TIME

END DATE

END TIME

CODE

AMEX

Monday, May 22, 2023

10:00 AM /
Local Time

Wednesday, May 24,
2023

9:00 AM /
Local Time

(AMEX input)

SPOTIFY

Monday, May 22, 2023

10:00 AM /
Local Time

Wednesday, May 24,
2023

9:00 AM /
Local Time

OBRAS

TICKETMASTER

Monday, May 22, 2023

10:00 AM /
Local Time

Wednesday, May 24,
2023

9:00 AM /
Local Time

CIGALA23

FAN CLUB

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

10:00 AM /
Local Time

Wednesday, May 24,
2023

9:00 AM /
Local Time

DIEGO23

LOUD AND LIVE

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

10:00 AM /
Local Time

Wednesday, May 24,
2023

9:00 AM /
Local Time

LLFAN

TEATROS

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

10:00 AM /
Local Time

Wednesday, May 24,
2023

9:00 AM /
Local Time

(Venue input)

RADIO

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

10:00 AM /
Local Time

Wednesday, May 24,
2023

9:00 AM /
Local Time

MAESTRO

PUBLIC ONSALE

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

10:00 AM /
Local Time

-

About Loud And Live: 
An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.

