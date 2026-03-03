MIAMI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muerto de Risa - El Último Show de Álvarez Guedes , is an immersive theatrical experience honoring Álvarez Guedes, the legendary Cuban comedian who helped shape the voice of modern Latin comedy. Opening Thursday, April 30th, the production will debut inside a custom-built, one-of-a-kind venue at Tropical Park, designed exclusively to bring this extraordinary experience to life.

Álvarez Guedes returns to Miami for his final performance in a first-of-its-kind immersive theatrical comedy experience. Post this MUERTO DE RISA – EL ÚLTIMO SHOW DE ÁLVAREZ GUEDES. Honoring The Godfather of Latin Comedy in a Strictly Limited Immersive Experience at a Custom Built Venue in Tropical Park Miami. Tickets On Sale Thursday, March 5th at 10 AM EST

Before podcasts, before streaming specials, before Latino comedy had a mainstream lane, there was a voice playing in Latino living rooms across Miami and beyond. His records and tapes were passed hand to hand like family heirlooms. His punchlines were repeated at dinner tables, whispered so the kids would not hear too much, and memorized anyway. For Cuban American families and Latino households throughout the diaspora, Álvarez Guedes was not just a comedian. He was the soundtrack of exile, resilience, irreverence, and identity.

From the visionary producer behind the live stage revival of ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? 40 Years Later at Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center comes Muerto de Risa – El Último Show de Álvarez Guedes, produced by Nelson Albareda and Loud And Live .

Co-written and co-directed by Nelson Albareda, Héctor Medina, and Robby Ramos, who also lead the overall production and creative vision, with creative design by Cultura Media House in collaboration with Loud And Live, the experience blends comedy, live music, theatrical storytelling, and immersive environments into a singular cultural event. Casting and additional collaborators will be unveiled at a later date.

"Álvarez Guedes shaped the way our families laughed, spoke, and told stories," said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live and producer of the show. "His humor lived in our homes and traveled across borders. What makes this production special is that it creates a space where those who grew up with him can relive that connection, and those discovering him for the first time can understand why his voice still matters. It is not about looking back. It is about bringing that legacy forward together."

Now, that unmistakable voice descends "del cielo 'pa Miami," returning in a bold, immersive theatrical production that reimagines his legacy for a new era and for one unforgettable night of laughter, nostalgia, and infinite "¡Nooo!" moments.

Staged inside a custom-built installation at Tropical Park, unlike anything Miami has experienced, Muerto de Risa transforms Álvarez Guedes' comedic essence into a fully immersive journey, transporting audiences back to the golden era of Miami.

The immersive comedic experience will run from Thursday, April 30 through May 31, with limited performances at Tropical Park (7900 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL).

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 5th at 10AM EST at www.AlvarezGuedes.com with prices starting at $79.99++.

Admission includes access to the full immersive experience.

With a strictly limited number of performances and capped nightly capacity, audiences are strongly encouraged to secure tickets early before dates sell out.

Performances:

Thursday through Sunday (Showtimes vary).

Full schedule available at www.AlvarezGuedes.com

About Loud And Live:

Headquarters in Miami, Loud And Live is an award-winning live events, entertainment, and marketing company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. With operations across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is recognized for producing world-class concerts, festivals, and experiences that authentically connect with global audiences.

