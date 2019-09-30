Digi-Key Awarded Electronics Components Distributor of the Year 2019 Award by Electronics Maker

The award was presented to Digi-Key this afternoon at the fifth annual EM Best of Industry Awards at The Stellar Gymkhana Club in Greater Noida, India.

The EM Best of Industry Awards celebrates excellence in the market and honors leading performers that are driving the industry forward. The honorees are selected by an independent judging panel comprised of industry leaders and associations.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Electronics Maker in this space," said Jim Ricciardelli, executive vice president of digital business for Digi-Key Electronics. "Our customers in India and beyond are driving tremendous innovation with our products and we look forward to seeing their global innovation outputs over the next few years."

Digi-Key offers a variety of EDA and Design Tools, including Scheme-it, an online schematic and block diagraming tool, and the DK IoT Studio, a fast way to create, deploy and manage complete embedded-to-cloud IoT solutions. They also offer many online conversion calculators and other free tools and resources to support engineers and makers.

For more information about Digi-Key's product offerings and resources, please visit the Digi-Key website. To view other awards that Digi-Key has won this year, please see this blog post.

