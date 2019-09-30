Digi-Key Awarded Electronics Components Distributor of the Year 2019 Award by Electronics Maker
Sep 30, 2019, 16:09 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, the global electronic components distributor, received the Electronics Components Distributor of the Year 2019 Award by Electronics Maker (EM) as part of their Best of Industry Awards.
"We are pleased to present the Digi-Key team with this top honor for their outstanding distribution work in the electronics components industry," said Arvind Kumar Vaid, chief editor for Electronics Maker. "High service distribution is key to moving this industry forward, and Digi-Key excels at this year after year."
The award was presented to Digi-Key this afternoon at the fifth annual EM Best of Industry Awards at The Stellar Gymkhana Club in Greater Noida, India.
The EM Best of Industry Awards celebrates excellence in the market and honors leading performers that are driving the industry forward. The honorees are selected by an independent judging panel comprised of industry leaders and associations.
"It's an honor to be recognized by Electronics Maker in this space," said Jim Ricciardelli, executive vice president of digital business for Digi-Key Electronics. "Our customers in India and beyond are driving tremendous innovation with our products and we look forward to seeing their global innovation outputs over the next few years."
Digi-Key offers a variety of EDA and Design Tools, including Scheme-it, an online schematic and block diagraming tool, and the DK IoT Studio, a fast way to create, deploy and manage complete embedded-to-cloud IoT solutions. They also offer many online conversion calculators and other free tools and resources to support engineers and makers.
For more information about Digi-Key's product offerings and resources, please visit the Digi-Key website. To view other awards that Digi-Key has won this year, please see this blog post.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 9 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.
