Digi-Key Electronics Launches Marketplace Initiative for U.S. Customers

Digi-Key has long been recognized as an industry leader in breadth of product, availability, and on-time delivery for more than 11 million board-level components from 1,300 quality, name-brand manufacturers. The Digi-Key Marketplace now gives customers access well beyond that – including bare PCB boards, industrial automation, test and measurement, IoT solutions and virtually all things related to technology innovation – yet providing these added solutions through a singular shopping experience.

"The Digi-Key Marketplace gives engineers and innovators across the U.S. access to more product lines than ever before," said Jim Ricciardelli, executive vice president of digital business for Digi-Key. "As Digi-Key continues to evolve and respond to the industry's changing needs and demands, we are excited to expand into more and more adjacent product categories available with a full-service, one-stop shopping experience to serve the entire ecosystem of technology innovation."

New Marketplace offerings are available in the U.S., with regional global launches anticipated in the coming months. All suppliers added to the Marketplace are fully vetted, quality technology partners in the industry. Among the new suppliers who have joined the Digi-Key Marketplace include Siglent, Congatec, Rochester Electronics, and Pololu. The new Marketplace already provides access to more than 300,000 additional products.

Marketplace product typically ships between 1 – 5 days directly from the supplier. These products are clearly labeled "Marketplace Product" on the Digi-Key website, with detailed information about any unique shipping terms anytime they are added to an order.

"This is a significant win-win for both current and new customers," said Missy Hall, senior director, new market development for Digi-Key. "The speed of delivery might be unique from core product, but we've taken great care to clarify those expectations clearly in the online user experience. And the ability to provide more solutions for the technology innovators that we serve streamlines their time-to-market through this singular shopping experience."

To learn more about and shop the Digi-Key Marketplace, visit www.digikey.com/marketplace.

