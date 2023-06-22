DigiKey Adds 175,000+ New SKUs Year-to-Date in 2023

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has significantly expanded its portfolio in 2023 by adding over 175,000 new stocking parts year-to-date including nearly 40,000 newly introduced product SKUs across its core business.

"As the industry makes adjustments after three years of a roller coaster ride, DigiKey continues its steadfast commitment to be the industry's distributor with the largest supplier portfolio and widest product offering," said Mike Slater, vice president, global business development for DigiKey. "DigiKey continues to add products and the newest technologies in key verticals including automation, power, wireless and automotive in order to maintain our industry leading breadth of product offering. We are delivering the newest and most comprehensive selection of technologies to our customers – engineers, designers and builders – always striving to move their ideas forward."

Some of the key NPIs now available through DigiKey include:

ROHM : The GNP1070TC-Z and GNP1150TCA-Z deliver industry-leading performance in terms of RDS(ON) × Ciss/RDS(ON) × Coss, a figure of merit for GaN HEMTs, translating to higher efficiency in power supply systems. At the same time, a built-in ESD protection element improves electrostatic breakdown resistance up to 3.5kV, leading to higher application reliability. GaN HEMTs' high-speed switching characteristics also contribute to greater miniaturization of peripheral components.

: The GNP1070TC-Z and GNP1150TCA-Z deliver industry-leading performance in terms of RDS(ON) × Ciss/RDS(ON) × Coss, a figure of merit for GaN HEMTs, translating to higher efficiency in power supply systems. At the same time, a built-in ESD protection element improves electrostatic breakdown resistance up to 3.5kV, leading to higher application reliability. GaN HEMTs' high-speed switching characteristics also contribute to greater miniaturization of peripheral components. Knowles : The Knowles V2S200D is designed to selectively pick up the speaker's voice while suppressing all the other sounds – allowing for a comfortable and frustration-free voice call experience. Its small size, high signal-to-noise ratio and low power offer an ideal solution to customers looking to enhance the user experience of their products.

: The Knowles V2S200D is designed to selectively pick up the speaker's voice while suppressing all the other sounds – allowing for a comfortable and frustration-free voice call experience. Its small size, high signal-to-noise ratio and low power offer an ideal solution to customers looking to enhance the user experience of their products. Renesas Electronics : The RZ/T2L ARM ® Cortex ® -R52 Microprocessor IC achieves high-speed processing with real-time, high-precision control with EtherCAT to support a multitude of industrial system applications; all while simplifying implementation.

: The RZ/T2L ARM Cortex -R52 Microprocessor IC achieves high-speed processing with real-time, high-precision control with EtherCAT to support a multitude of industrial system applications; all while simplifying implementation. EAO : The EAO Series 09 Universal Switch is ideally suited for use in vehicle interiors. Combining different switches enables a wide range of applications and layouts to be implemented. This design is ideal for safety-relevant applications with a wide range of designs and application-specific configuration options.

: The EAO Series 09 Universal Switch is ideally suited for use in vehicle interiors. Combining different switches enables a wide range of applications and layouts to be implemented. This design is ideal for safety-relevant applications with a wide range of designs and application-specific configuration options. Molex: The Molex PowerWize Blind-Mate Interface (BMI) interconnects enable trouble-free mating in drawer-style applications where the connectors are obscured. It is ideal for Telecommunications/Networking, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations.

DigiKey is an authorized distributor of electronic components for more than 2,400 industry-leading suppliers, ensuring engineers, designers, procurement professionals and builders that the products they order are authentic and come to DigiKey directly from the manufacturer.

