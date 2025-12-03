What Will the Future of Farming Look Like? DigiKey's New Episodes of "Farm Different" Share Three Notable Outlooks

Season 4 of the video series highlights the latest in agtech innovation and best practices in modern farming

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the leading global electronic components and automation products distributor, announced the release of season 4 of its informative "Farm Different" video series. The series explores how the integration of advanced technology is reshaping and propelling the agricultural industry forward, and DigiKey is diving deep to understand its impact.

DigiKey, along with Littelfuse and ADI, released the fourth season of the “Farm Different” video series, highlighting the latest trends in agtech innovation and best practices in modern farming.

The new season of the video series, supported by Littelfuse and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), features three episodes that explore how the future of agriculture is evolving through data-driven technology, electrified equipment and rugged electronics. In episode two, which includes a special visit to North Dakota's Grand Farm, technologists, growers and researchers reveal how farming is advancing through smarter machines, resilient systems and innovative ideas. The third episode demonstrates how connected equipment and systems provide more clarity and resilience for farms today.

"As the relationship between knowledge, experience and technology evolves on farms around the world, DigiKey helps bridge the gap between engineering and application to introduce new solutions to the agtech industry," said Katie Pinke, supplier marketing manager at DigiKey. "It's no secret that growers continue to face challenges and harsh realities, but new technologies are forging an exciting path forward. This season shows the power and efficiency of electrification, autonomous tractors, robots and data-connected operations throughout agriculture, positively impacting the efficiency of family farms."

Building on the past three seasons, which explored topics including labor shortages, the food production pinch, sustainable growing practices, energy management, autonomous methods and more, this season continues to dive into the impact of advanced technology solutions on the next generation of farming. Season 4 covers:

Episode 1 - Electrifying the Field: Powering Next-Gen Ag Equipment: Tractors, sprayers and other equipment are evolving with new components that are smarter, safer, and more reliable and efficient.



"The future of farming is poised to be radically more intelligent, autonomous and sustainable," shared Mark Hubbard, senior field application engineer at Littelfuse. "Our team is helping power that transformation by delivering rugged, high-performance technologies that enable electrification, smart sensing and resilient energy management across agricultural platforms."





Tractors, sprayers and other equipment are evolving with new components that are smarter, safer, and more reliable and efficient. "The future of farming is poised to be radically more intelligent, autonomous and sustainable," shared Mark Hubbard, senior field application engineer at Littelfuse. "Our team is helping power that transformation by delivering rugged, high-performance technologies that enable electrification, smart sensing and resilient energy management across agricultural platforms." Episode 2 - Future Fields: Innovation at Grand Farm: This testbed farm brings experts together to explore solutions for the advancement of the industry.



"The next 10 years are going to be wild as regional farming might greatly differ just 50-100 miles away based on technology," noted Kyle Courtney, board member at Grand Farm. "Instinct or innate knowledge is still often used when making farm operation decisions, but advanced technology is enabling today's growers to take more of a scientific, strategic approach."





This testbed farm brings experts together to explore solutions for the advancement of the industry. "The next 10 years are going to be wild as regional farming might greatly differ just 50-100 miles away based on technology," noted Kyle Courtney, board member at Grand Farm. "Instinct or innate knowledge is still often used when making farm operation decisions, but advanced technology is enabling today's growers to take more of a scientific, strategic approach." Episode 3 – The Connected Acre: Smarter, Tougher, More Resilient: Testing and implementing new electronics in their operations are keeping growers agile and better prepared for the future.



As the global demand for crops accelerates, precision technology, automation and robotics are streamlining processes, reducing labor and waste, and ushering in a new era of efficiency," said Harini Kumar, strategic marketing manager at ADI. "Together, these innovations are using data to connect systems and revolutionize growing processes."

To learn more about the video series, sustainable production and how DigiKey is supporting the rapidly evolving agricultural sector, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 17 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse is a diversified industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 16,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving more than 100,000 end customers, our products are found in various industrial, transportation, and electronics end markets—everywhere, every day. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, United States, Littelfuse has been driving innovation and technology and building communities for over 95 years.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $9 billion in FY24 and approximately 24,000 people globally, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible™. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey