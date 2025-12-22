DigiKey Ranked #171 on the Forbes 2025 List of America's Top Private Companies

The global electronics distributor has been included on the list for four consecutive years

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the leading global electronic components and automation products distributor, has been ranked #171 on the 2025 list of America's Top Private Companies by Forbes. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has been included on the list.

DigiKey ranked #171 on Forbes’ 2025 List of America’s Top Private Companies.

Forbes has been tracking the top private companies in America for 40 years. This year's list includes 200 U.S.-based companies that have reported revenue over $3 billion for the 2024 fiscal year. DigiKey is one of only eight companies in the Capital Goods category, ranking #6. Seven Minnesota-based companies are included on the list, with DigiKey ranking #4 within the state. The full list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

"DigiKey is honored to be recognized by Forbes for the fourth year in a row as one of the top private companies in America," said Shane Zutz, vice president of human resources for DigiKey. "Our continued inclusion on the list is a testament to our innovative and dedicated team across the globe. We look forward to ongoing growth and delivering best-in-class service to our supplier partners and customers in 2026."

DigiKey has seen consistent and sustained growth, driven by the momentum established throughout 2025. With more customers than ever – an increase of more than 6% from 2024 – investments in web experience, export compliance, automation, inventory depth and breadth, new product introductions, localization and price competitiveness have contributed to its ongoing success.

