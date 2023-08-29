DigiKey Adds 300 New Suppliers in First Half of 2023

DigiKey

29 Aug, 2023, 11:02 ET

Notable suppliers include Alps Alpine, Ambiq Micro, Amphenol LTW, HELUKABEL and Zettler Magnetics

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it significantly expanded its portfolio in the first two quarters of 2023 by adding 300 new suppliers across their core business, DigiKey Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey program.

DigiKey introduced 300 new suppliers in the first two quarters of 2023.
"DigiKey is focused on adding the newest and most innovative technologies to carry the widest selection for the engineering community," said Mike Slater, vice president, global business development for DigiKey. "In addition, we are continuously analyzing our supplier mix to fill technology gaps and provide the global engineering community with technologies that are in compliance with regulations in their respective locations."

Some of the key suppliers added to the DigiKey portfolio so far in 2023 include Alps Alpine, Amphenol LTW, Ambiq Micro, HELUKABEL and Zettler Magnetics. Long term suppliers also continue to expand their offerings by adding new products from different divisions. DigiKey is rapidly expanding in the industrial space, controls, sensors, motors and advanced products in industrial automation.

DigiKey is an authorized distributor of electronic components for more than 2,400 industry-leading suppliers, ensuring that the products engineers, designers, procurement professionals and makers order are authentic and come to DigiKey directly from the manufacturer.

The company also continues to expand the diversity of its products and suppliers in new product categories with its DigiKey Marketplace, a single source for all aspects of technology innovation, including bare PCB boards, industrial automation, test and measurement, IoT solutions and virtually all things related and adjacent to technology innovation, all through a singular shopping experience.

By using DigiKey's state-of-the-art warehouse and logistics center, the Fulfilled by DigiKey program brings the capabilities of a 3PL warehouse along with a longstanding, global customer base and world-class on-demand fulfillment and transaction website to market, sell, pick, pack, and ship a supplier's products globally.

For more information about the suppliers in the DigiKey portfolio, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey 
DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 14.9 million components from over 2,400 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

