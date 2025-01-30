DigiKey Adds More Than 1.1 Million New Parts and 455 New Suppliers in 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is excited to announce its expansion in both supplier partners and new product introductions (NPI) in 2024. This includes the addition of 455 new suppliers and more than 1.1 million innovative products across its core business, Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs.

"2024 was a year of investment for DigiKey, and an important piece of that strategy was seeding the market with new product introductions from innovative suppliers," said Mike Slater, vice president, global business development for DigiKey. "The significant additions we made to our product and supplier portfolios last year are tied directly to our record-high customer count, and we're excited to continue offering engineers and designers industry-leading products in 2025."

The most recent new supplier additions in 2024 include companies like Amphenol Airmar, which designs and manufactures high-performance sensors for marine and industrial applications; HALO Electronics, a leading supplier of high-quality communication and power magnetics; Menlo Micro, whose RF switch portfolio merges the benefits of electromechanical and solid state switches that result in reduced size, weight, power and cost; and Jameco, which sells educational and hobby kits to educate and inspire students and those interested in electronics.

Some of the most recent new product introductions in 2024 included:

As a leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide, DigiKey is poised to continue its momentum in 2025. As DigiKey continues to add more products and suppliers to its offerings, areas such as automotive, AI, energy, industrial automation and IoT will be key growth drivers.

For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey's portfolio, visit DigiKey.com.

