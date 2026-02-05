DigiKey Adds More Than 108,000 New Stocking Parts and 364 Suppliers in 2025

News provided byDigiKey
Industry-leading product portfolio expanded by more than 1.6 million products last year
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, substantially increased its in-stock products available for same-day shipment by adding more than 108,000 new products in 2025. In total, over 1.6 million new products were added to the DigiKey system, along with 364 new suppliers across its core business, Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs.
"Our unrivaled breadth and depth of readily available products and innovative new product introductions are a key differentiator for DigiKey in the industry," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. "The investments we have made in the scope of our product portfolio, along with investments in web experience, export compliance and price competitiveness continue to drive the unparalleled increases we are seeing in customer count and website traffic."
DigiKey's strong portfolio growth in 2025 was anchored by an impressive fourth quarter that saw the addition of 25,653 new stocking parts and 89 new suppliers to its line card.
DigiKey's commitment to expanding in-stock inventory for same-day shipment allows engineers, designers, makers and procurement professionals to order prototype quantities for immediate shipping, without placing a special order in factory quantities or waiting for lead or transit time.
New supplier additions in the fourth quarter include:
- Synaptics, which offers a portfolio of AI products for the next generation of digital experience designs.
- ABB Installation Products, providing cabinet infrastructure and electrical protection products for industrial, commercial and consumer applications.
- Silanna Semiconductor is a developer and manufacturer of analog technologies, including ADC data converters and Laser Driver ICs.
The company's inventory expansion also provides customers with access to the most innovative new product introductions (NPIs) in their industries. Some of the NPIs added in Q4 2025 include:
- Wago's second-generation edge computers enable engineers and enterprise software developers to run their own internal applications for heavy data processing, such as machine learning.
- Arduino's UNO Q offers enhanced performance, greater flexibility and improved connectivity options for advanced electronics projects and applications.
- Lattice Semiconductor's MachXO4™ FPGA portfolio expansion includes ultra-low power and high-performance options to meet the demands of modern systems.
- Hirose's FX31 series floating high-current connector supports up to 25A/800V per pin. The FX31 series offers vibration resistance, misalignment tolerance and stable performance up to +125°C.
- Analog Devices MAX22216V is an AEC-Q100-certified driver that integrates four programmable 36V half-bridges for driving inductive loads such as solenoid valves, DC motors, proportional valves, bistable valves and relays.
- Samtec's NitroWave high-performance RF microwave cable assemblies are optimized for frequencies beyond traditional industry standards to meet the requirements of the aerospace, defense, datacom, computer, semiconductor and instrumentation markets.
- TDK Corporation's expansion of its B409x series of SMD hybrid polymer aluminum electrolytic capacitors is designed to withstand mechanical vibrations up to 30g.
About DigiKey
DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 17.5 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.
