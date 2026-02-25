DigiKey Spotlights New Products at Embedded World 2026

The company's booth will highlight product demos from Arduino, Microchip, NXP, STMicroelectronics and more

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, will feature the latest embedded system products from top suppliers at its booth, 4A-633, during embedded world 2026, March 10-12, in Nuremberg, Germany. The company will also showcase technical capabilities and tools at its popular TechBench and give away exciting prizes at the show.

DigiKey will highlight new products, technical demonstrations, give away prizes and more from its booth, 4A-633, during embedded world 2026.

"DigiKey is excited to connect with engineers, designers and makers at embedded world 2026," said Mike Slater, vice president, global business development at DigiKey. "Our industry-leading breadth and depth of readily available embedded systems products, expanded local shipping capabilities, and export compliance services accelerate design activity and fuel innovation in Europe and beyond."

This year, DigiKey's booth will feature demos from leading supplier partners, including:

Several of the demos in DigiKey's booth will also feature click boards, like MikroElektronika's, to enable rapid prototyping ecosystems and accelerate innovation at scale.

Visitors to the company's booth can experience electrical engineering in the wild by chatting with technical experts at the DigiKey TechBench and virtual workshop. Attendees can also receive a special giveaway package from our distribution vending machine and claim instant-win prizes at DigiKey's popular slot machines. In addition, the DigiKey Café across from the company's booth will serve free coffee throughout the conference.

For more information about DigiKey's products, tools and resources around embedded systems, please visit the DigiKey website.

