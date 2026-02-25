DigiKey Spotlights New Products at Embedded World 2026

News provided byDigiKey
Feb 25, 2026, 10:13 ET
The company's booth will highlight product demos from Arduino, Microchip, NXP, STMicroelectronics and more
NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, will feature the latest embedded system products from top suppliers at its booth, 4A-633, during embedded world 2026, March 10-12, in Nuremberg, Germany. The company will also showcase technical capabilities and tools at its popular TechBench and give away exciting prizes at the show.
"DigiKey is excited to connect with engineers, designers and makers at embedded world 2026," said Mike Slater, vice president, global business development at DigiKey. "Our industry-leading breadth and depth of readily available embedded systems products, expanded local shipping capabilities, and export compliance services accelerate design activity and fuel innovation in Europe and beyond."
This year, DigiKey's booth will feature demos from leading supplier partners, including:
- A thread network composed of sensors and actuators from NXP, Microchip, and STMicroelectronics, with Home Assistant as the interface, collects data such as air quality, ambient light and proximity and sends it to a central hub.
- Microchip's LAN865x and LAN867x 10BASE-T1S Single-Pair Ethernet (SPE) network with 17 nodes featuring 19,200 LEDs showing video streaming from a standard camera streaming via an SBC at 60 frames per second.
- Optical heart rate sensing with NXP's MCX N94 microcontroller, a high-performance, low-power microcontroller with intelligent peripherals and accelerators that provide multitasking capabilities and efficient performance.
- AI modeling to recognize hand gestures from a camera feed with STMicroelectronics' STM32N6, the first MCU to introduce the Arm Helium vector processing technology, bringing DSP processing capability to a standard MCU.
- Live sensor readings with Arduino's UNO Q 4GB and Arduino's Plug and Make Kit.
- BeagleBoard's PocketBeagle2, which features a small form factor and low power consumption, making it well-suited for embedded development for prototyping or deploying at scale.
- Hands-on Red Pitaya evaluation board experiments with inverting and non-inverting amplifiers, frequency response and gain-bandwidth.
- LabsLand's Prism4, a modular ecosystem for building interactive, real-time, remote hardware systems faster and more efficiently.
- Microchip's veryVerilog mini FPGA kit, an entry-level soldering-and-learning platform for microcontroller and digital design fundamentals developed in collaboration with DigiKey's Academic Program.
- Arduino's Opta PLC training kit, which provides an excellent way to learn PLC programming and the fundamentals of industrial control and automation.
Several of the demos in DigiKey's booth will also feature click boards, like MikroElektronika's, to enable rapid prototyping ecosystems and accelerate innovation at scale.
Visitors to the company's booth can experience electrical engineering in the wild by chatting with technical experts at the DigiKey TechBench and virtual workshop. Attendees can also receive a special giveaway package from our distribution vending machine and claim instant-win prizes at DigiKey's popular slot machines. In addition, the DigiKey Café across from the company's booth will serve free coffee throughout the conference.
For more information about DigiKey's products, tools and resources around embedded systems, please visit the DigiKey website.
About DigiKey
DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 17.5 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Editorial Contact
Laura Stengrim
DigiKey
+1 (218) 681-8000 ext. 14489
[email protected]
SOURCE DigiKey
Share this article