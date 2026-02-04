DigiKey and Arduino Host Prototyping Webinar

DigiKey

Feb 04, 2026, 10:09 ET

Feb. 12 webinar will explore how Arduino's UNO Q and App Lab accelerate design and simplify application development

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, announces an upcoming webinar, "From board to build: Using UNO Q and App Lab," which will take place Feb. 12, 2026, at 9 a.m. CST.

Register now for the Feb. 12 DigiKey webinar “From board to build: Using UNO Q and App Lab,” sponsored by Arduino.
The webinar, sponsored by Arduino, will explore how Arduino's UNO Q and App Lab work together to accelerate prototyping, enable intelligence at the edge and simplify application development. It will give attendees an inside look at workflows, capabilities and real implementation examples, ideal for builders of smart systems, IoT solutions or proof-of-concept prototypes.

Arduino principal product evangelist Andrea Richetta, who has shaped some of Arduino's most strategic initiatives, will be the primary speaker. He will be joined by Chad Dziengel, product manager, IoT and wireless, for DigiKey, who will moderate the discussion. Register for the webinar here. Recordings are available for all registered participants.

"DigiKey is proud to partner with Arduino on this webinar, which will help designers unlock new potential with the versatility of the powerful UNO Q and App Lab combination," said David Sandys, senior director of technical enablement & engagement for DigiKey. "We look forward to discussing insights from experts who will share techniques to accelerate workflow, enhance the capabilities of projects and more."

For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey's portfolio, visit DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey 
DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 17 million components from more than 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn

Editorial Contact
Laura Stengrim 
DigiKey 
(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489 
[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey

