DigiKey Renews Platinum Level Sponsorship of WE United

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, announced today it has renewed its annual Platinum Level sponsorship of WE United, formerly Women in Electronics (WE). WE United is a community of leaders at all stages of their careers dedicated to expanding opportunities for women in the fast-paced electronics industry.

"DigiKey is excited to continue investing in WE United, a vital partner in our efforts to accelerate progress for women in electronics and technology globally," said Linda Johnson, executive partner, transformation and development at DigiKey. "Through this partnership, we aim to foster awareness, education and collaboration that help create a stronger, more forward-thinking industry."

WE United is a 501(c)3 public charity that provides leadership development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events and resources to advance gender parity in the electronics industry and adjacent technology markets.

"We are excited to partner with DigiKey as WE United moves forward with its continued focus on gender parity as a critical leadership topic, as well as bringing men and women together to be a part of advancing systemic change together," said Jackie Mattox, founder & CEO of WE United.

DigiKey launched a WE United chapter in Northern Minnesota in 2018 and helped start the German chapter in Munich in 2024. Both chapters are open to all DigiKey employees and anyone in the local communities who desires access to experts, tools, resources and support to empower and develop women leaders.

About WE United

WE United is a professional development community rooted in civility, ethics, and humanity that unites stakeholders across the technology ecosystem to advance systemic leadership results. Join the mission at WEunited.tech, and follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 17 million components from over 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

