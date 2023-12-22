DigiKey and Conductive Containers Donate 39,000 Meals to Refugees in 2023

News provided by

DigiKey

22 Dec, 2023, 12:15 ET

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today it has provided nearly 39,000 meals to refugees along the border of Thailand and Myanmar in conjunction with Conductive Containers' "Buy a Box, Give a Meal" program.

In 2023, DigiKey and Conductive Containers, Inc. provided 39,000 meals for refugee children in Thailand and Myanmar.
Conductive Containers, Inc., a Minnesota-based company specializing in ESD-safe containers and materials, partnered with Minneapolis-based charitable nonprofit organization Venture to create the "Buy a Box, Give a Meal" (BABGAM) program. The program ensures that Conductive Containers will match one percent of express product purchases, doubling the donation to provide meals to refugee children in Thailand and Myanmar. Over the last year, DigiKey's business with Conductive Containers resulted in nearly 39,000 meals donated through BABGAM.

"We are deeply honored to know that our business with Conductive Containers is making a difference in the lives of those in need," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development at DigiKey. "We appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the 'Buy a Box, Give a Meal' program and provide essential nourishment to refugee children in Thailand and Myanmar."

Many of those escaping crisis situations in Myanmar and surrounding areas find sanctuary inside the border of Thailand. Programs like Conductive Containers' BABGAM program ensure these families receive nutritious meals and other necessary care.

For more information about DigiKey, please visit the DigiKey website.

About Conductive Containers, Inc. (CCI)

CCI is the leader in static protective packaging solutions for sensitive electronic devices. We take pride in providing unique static protective packaging solutions that match the way you want your system to work, and our vertically integrated processes put us in the position to choose the most cost effective way to meet your needs. Our solutions are made in any volume, small or large. Additional information about CCI can be found at www.corstat.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 17.2 million components from over 2,800 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

