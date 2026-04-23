DigiKey and Microchip to Host Educational Webinar on Programming Embedded Systems

April 30 free webinar to introduce two ways of programming hardware

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, is hosting a webinar with Microchip, "Programming hardware two ways: CircuitPython and Verilog," scheduled for April 30, 2026, at 10 a.m. CDT. The one-hour free virtual event will cover embedded system design across software and hardware abstraction levels, with a focus on when high-level code is sufficient and when dedicated hardware logic is required.

DigiKey and Microchip are hosting a free webinar on embedded systems and software vs. hardware logic on April 30 at 10 a.m. CDT.

Webinar attendees will gain practical insight into how modern embedded systems combine software control, digital logic and practical hardware skills. Microchip presenters Ross Satchell and Hani Ahmad Assi will also give guidance on when to utilize CircuitPython for rapid prototyping and when to turn to Verilog for hardware logic design. Register now to reserve your spot.

"What I find compelling about both CircuitPython and the veryVERILOG platform is that they dramatically lower the barrier to entry without putting a ceiling on what you can actually build," said Ross Satchell, senior applications engineer in Microchip Technology's Academic Program. "You can go from zero to a working prototype in CircuitPython without a toolchain, and the veryVERILOG kit gets you into real configurable logic on actual hardware from day one. The floor is low, but neither platform is a toy."

The webinar will also offer hands-on introductory soldering practice to help attendees enhance their skills by connecting logic design with real hardware, providing an engaging way to better understand embedded systems. Presenters will also showcase the Microchip veryVERILOG Mini FPGA Kit, developed in collaboration with DigiKey's Academic Program to give students real-world experience combining microcontroller programming with configurable logic on a single platform.

"This webinar is perfect for students and new makers who are looking for real-world experience in embedded systems design," said Y.C. Wang, global academic program director at DigiKey. "We always enjoy offering opportunities for up-and-comers to learn from our supplier partners as they prepare to enter the world of embedded systems and digital logic."

For more information about DigiKey, Microchip and available educational resources, visit DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 17.5 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

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SOURCE DigiKey