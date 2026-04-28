DigiKey Expands In-Stock Line Card with Nearly 31,000 New Parts and 97 Suppliers in Q1 2026

Industry-leading product portfolio grew by more than 387,000 products last quarter

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, added nearly 31,000 new stocking products available for fast shipment in Q1 2026. In total, over 387,000 new products were added to the DigiKey system, along with 97 new suppliers across its core business, Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs.

DigiKey added more than 387,000 new products and 97 new suppliers to its line card in Q1 2026, including nearly 31,000 new stocking parts available for quick shipment.

"DigiKey has positioned itself as the industry leader with our substantial inventory pipeline and in-stock product availability," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. "By making continued investments in our product portfolio and industry-leading website, we ensure that customers can design and build using the most innovative, new products on the market."

DigiKey's commitment to expanding in-stock inventory for fast shipment also enables engineers, designers, makers and procurement professionals to order prototype quantities for fast shipping, avoiding factory lead times and minimum order quantities.

New supplier additions in Q1 include:

Grinn, a full-cycle technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced IoT, embedded solutions and system-on-modules.

REV Robotics, which designs, builds and manufactures high-quality robotics technology for builders, students, educators and hobbyists.

DigiKey has more new product introductions (NPIs) on its shelves than any other electronics distributor, allowing customers to build the machines and devices that accelerate progress in industries such as healthcare, AI, energy, industrial automation, sustainability and IoT. Some of the NPIs added in Q1 include:

For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey's portfolio, visit DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 18 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey