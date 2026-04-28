DigiKey Expands In-Stock Line Card with Nearly 31,000 New Parts and 97 Suppliers in Q1 2026

News provided byDigiKey
Apr 28, 2026, 10:17 ET
Industry-leading product portfolio grew by more than 387,000 products last quarter
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, added nearly 31,000 new stocking products available for fast shipment in Q1 2026. In total, over 387,000 new products were added to the DigiKey system, along with 97 new suppliers across its core business, Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs.
"DigiKey has positioned itself as the industry leader with our substantial inventory pipeline and in-stock product availability," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. "By making continued investments in our product portfolio and industry-leading website, we ensure that customers can design and build using the most innovative, new products on the market."
DigiKey's commitment to expanding in-stock inventory for fast shipment also enables engineers, designers, makers and procurement professionals to order prototype quantities for fast shipping, avoiding factory lead times and minimum order quantities.
New supplier additions in Q1 include:
- Grinn, a full-cycle technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced IoT, embedded solutions and system-on-modules.
- REV Robotics, which designs, builds and manufactures high-quality robotics technology for builders, students, educators and hobbyists.
DigiKey has more new product introductions (NPIs) on its shelves than any other electronics distributor, allowing customers to build the machines and devices that accelerate progress in industries such as healthcare, AI, energy, industrial automation, sustainability and IoT. Some of the NPIs added in Q1 include:
- Microchip's veryVerilog mini FPGA kit, developed in collaboration with DigiKey's Academic Program, is designed for university and college students entering the world of embedded systems and digital logic.
- Advantech's AFE-R360DVK series ready-to-use vision AI development kits are designed to fast-track vision-based robotics, autonomous machines and AI perception applications.
- Omron's G9KD PCB high-power 1,500 VDC relays feature an optional 1b auxiliary contact for monitoring contact failure.
- RECOM's discrete power portfolio pairs power ICS and pre-tested SMD transformers with its existing modular power supplies to give engineers greater design control, manage bill-of-material costs and accelerate time-to-market for low-power DC/DC solutions.
- Renesas' ForgeFPGA solutions provide programming, emulation and testing functions for the ForgeFPGA families of integrated circuits.
- Digi's Wi-SUN solutions allow users to pair Wi-SUN modules, a remote manager, and a router to build, deploy and manage a complete network for smart cities, utilities and industrial IoT.
- GHI Electronics' DUELink® smart electronic building blocks are designed to make physical computing fast and accessible for engineers, makers and educators.
- Digilent's Analog Discovery Pro 2440/2450 mixed-signal oscilloscopes offer four analog channels with 100 MHz or 200 MHz bandwidth at 12-bit or 8-bit resolution.
- Analog Devices' AD408x family of successive approximation register (SAR) analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) features Easy Drive™ inputs and is available in 16-bit and 20-bit versions, with sampling rates up to 20 MSPS and 40 MSPS, respectively.
For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey's portfolio, visit DigiKey.com.
About DigiKey
DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 18 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Editorial Contact
Laura Stengrim
DigiKey
(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489
[email protected]
SOURCE DigiKey
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