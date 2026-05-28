DigiKey Earns 29 Top Honors from Supplier Partners at the 2026 EDS Leadership Summit

Company leaders shared updates on digital integration initiatives and inventory investment strategy

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, announced today that the company has received 29 awards from its supplier partners during the 2026 EDS Leadership Summit, held May 18-22, in Las Vegas.

DigiKey was recognized with 29 awards from its supplier partners during the 2026 EDS Leadership Summit, honoring excellence in distribution, growth and performance.

"DigiKey is honored to receive these prestigious industry recognitions from our valued supplier partners," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. "The awards acknowledge how much our partners value DigiKey's industry-leading website, breadth of in-stock products available for fast shipping, data-driven inventory and product decisions, localization, and customer service. Working together with these outstanding organizations, we help ensure engineers, designers and makers receive the innovative products and tools they need to accelerate progress around the world."

DigiKey was recognized for its excellence in performance, growth, e-commerce, partnership and more during the past year. The list of accolades DigiKey received includes:

DigiKey substantially increased the number of in-stock products available for fast shipment over the past year, adding more than 100,000 products. In total, over 1.6 million new products were added to the DigiKey system, along with 364 new suppliers across its core business, Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs in 2025. With more new product introductions (NPIs) on its shelves than any other electronics distributor, DigiKey enables customers to design with the latest, most innovative products on the market.

The company also hosted its popular EDS Business Update Breakfast on Thursday, May 21, which was attended by nearly 1,000 industry guests. Dave Doherty, CEO of DigiKey, and Slater discussed market activity and shared that in the last year, the company has seen record customer count and order volume, design increases, and double-digit revenue growth across all regions.

In addition, the session underscored strong market momentum and highlighted DigiKey's continued investment in digital integration to help partners move faster and scale for future growth. Doherty and Slater also shared details around the company's inventory investment strategy and Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) support.

For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey's portfolio, visit DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 18 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey