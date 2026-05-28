DigiKey Earns 29 Top Honors from Supplier Partners at the 2026 EDS Leadership Summit

News provided byDigiKey
May 28, 2026, 10:17 ET
Company leaders shared updates on digital integration initiatives and inventory investment strategy
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, announced today that the company has received 29 awards from its supplier partners during the 2026 EDS Leadership Summit, held May 18-22, in Las Vegas.
"DigiKey is honored to receive these prestigious industry recognitions from our valued supplier partners," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. "The awards acknowledge how much our partners value DigiKey's industry-leading website, breadth of in-stock products available for fast shipping, data-driven inventory and product decisions, localization, and customer service. Working together with these outstanding organizations, we help ensure engineers, designers and makers receive the innovative products and tools they need to accelerate progress around the world."
DigiKey was recognized for its excellence in performance, growth, e-commerce, partnership and more during the past year. The list of accolades DigiKey received includes:
- 2025 Distributor of the Year from 3M
- 2025 High Service Distributor of the Year from Abracon
- 2025 Americas Executive Partnership Award for Josh Knott from Abracon
- 2025 NPI Excellence Award from Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS)
- 2025 Outstanding Partnership from American Bright
- 2025 Best Performance High Service Digital from Amphenol
- 2025 Milestone Sales Achievement from Amphenol
- 2025 Titan Distributor of the Year from ams OSRAM
- 2025 e-Commerce Distributor of the Year from Bourns
- 2025 Modification Success Award in recognition of 52.9% sales growth from Bud Industries
- 2025 Distributor of the Year from CIT Relay & Switch
- 2025 Excellence in Partnership from ECS Inc. International
- 40 Year Partnership Anniversary from EDAC
- 2025 Zettler Global Demand Creation Partner from Electroswitch
- 2025 Distributor of the Year from Hammond Manufacturing
- 2025 Distributor of the Year from Infinite Electronics
- 2025 Customer Growth Excellence Award from Kingbright
- Online Service Channel Partner Award from Micro Commercial Components (MCC)
- 2025 Americas (AME) E-Catalog Distributor of the Year from Molex
- 2025 Global E-Catalog Distributor of the Year from Molex
- 2025 Distributor of the Year from NMB
- 2025 Distributor of the Year from ODU
- 2025 Exceptional Growth for FY 2025 from Omron EMC
- 2025 e-Catalog Distributor of the Year FY 2025 from Omron EMC
- 2025 Distributor of the Year from Phoenix Mecano
- 2025 Americas Demand Partner of the Year from RECOM Power
- Ten Years of Excellence and Partnership Recognition from Sensirion
- 2026 Best Global Performance from TDK
- 2025 Semiconductor Distributor of the Year from Vishay
DigiKey substantially increased the number of in-stock products available for fast shipment over the past year, adding more than 100,000 products. In total, over 1.6 million new products were added to the DigiKey system, along with 364 new suppliers across its core business, Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs in 2025. With more new product introductions (NPIs) on its shelves than any other electronics distributor, DigiKey enables customers to design with the latest, most innovative products on the market.
The company also hosted its popular EDS Business Update Breakfast on Thursday, May 21, which was attended by nearly 1,000 industry guests. Dave Doherty, CEO of DigiKey, and Slater discussed market activity and shared that in the last year, the company has seen record customer count and order volume, design increases, and double-digit revenue growth across all regions.
In addition, the session underscored strong market momentum and highlighted DigiKey's continued investment in digital integration to help partners move faster and scale for future growth. Doherty and Slater also shared details around the company's inventory investment strategy and Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) support.
For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey's portfolio, visit DigiKey.com.
About DigiKey
DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 18 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Editorial Contact
Laura Stengrim
DigiKey
(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489
[email protected]
SOURCE DigiKey
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