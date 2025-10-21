DigiKey CEO Dave Doherty Receives Prestigious Award from Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Dave Doherty honored with 2025 Robert H. Goddard Alumni Award for Outstanding Professional Achievement

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the leading global electronic components and automation products distributor, is pleased to announce that company CEO, Dave Doherty, has received the 2025 Robert H. Goddard Alumni Award for Outstanding Professional Achievement from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI). The award is presented annually to alums who have distinguished themselves through their professions.

Dean Kamen, founder of DEKA Research and FIRST®, presented DigiKey CEO Dave Doherty with the 2025 Robert H. Goddard Alumni Award for Outstanding Professional Achievement from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Pictured from left to right: Grace Wang, WPI president; Doherty; Arly Dungca, WPI alumni association president; Kamen; Maureen Toohey, deputy executive director, Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute; and Mark Macaulay, WPI alumni association citations committee chair.

"We are proud to present Dave with the Robert H. Goddard Alumni Award for Outstanding Professional Achievement in recognition of his contributions and achievements in the semiconductor manufacturing and electronics distribution industries," said Arly Dungca '08, president of the Alumni Association at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. "Dave's leadership and commitment to engineering and design progress have enabled innovation around the world."

"Dave's leadership has been a cornerstone of DigiKey's success," said Dr. Ron Stordahl, chairman and founder of DigiKey. "His strategic foresight and steady hand have guided the company through industry-wide disruptions while laying the foundation for continued innovation and growth. This recognition from WPI is especially meaningful, as both DigiKey and WPI share a deep commitment to advancing technology and empowering the next generation of innovators."

Each year, the WPI Alumni Association presents awards to a select group of alums in recognition of their professional achievements and their service to the university and the Alumni Association. The award is named in honor of Dr. Robert H. Goddard, WPI Class of 1908, who was a pioneer in the field of rocketry.

Dean Kamen, inventor, entrepreneur and founder of DEKA Research and FIRST®, a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs, presented Doherty with the award at WPI's Honoring Our Champions event, held Sept. 27, 2025. Kamen received an honorary doctor of engineering degree from WPI in 1992.

"Besides his direct personal leadership at DigiKey, Dave also provides leadership to the entire electronics industry through his role as CEO, which cannot be underestimated," said Kamen. "He is an extraordinary man who is pushing WPI to greater visibility around the world every day."

Doherty holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from WPI and an MBA from Babson College. He joined DigiKey's executive management team in 2008, bringing over 25 years of experience in the electronics industry, including semiconductor manufacturing and electronics distribution. Doherty has served on the advisory board of the School of Professional Selling at Baylor University, as president of the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) Education Foundation Board, and as chairperson of the ECIA Executive Conference.

