DigiKey Launches 2025 DigiWish Holiday Giveaway for Global Engineering Community

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the leading global electronic components and automation products distributor, has kicked off its 17th annual DigiWish Giveaway, which runs Dec. 1-24, 2025. The popular holiday giveaway offers entrants a chance to win DigiKey product prizes throughout the holiday season.

To enter, participants must fill out the form on DigiKey's website, selecting their "wish" for one in-stock DigiKey product valued up to $100 USD. One lucky name will be drawn from the list of eligible candidates each day of the contest, with 24 winners in total. All participants will also be entered in a grand prize drawing for a $500 DigiKey shopping spree.

"DigiKey is delighted to kick off our DigiWish Giveaway once again to bring an extra bit of cheer to our social followers this holiday season," said Brooks Vigen, senior director of global strategic marketing for DigiKey. "We are pleased to help engineers, students and makers get a little boost for their projects as we close out 2025."

CONTEST RULES

No purchase is necessary to enter the DigiWish Giveaway

The promotion is void where restricted or prohibited by law

Entrants are reminded that DigiKey cannot grant wishes for export-restricted products in their respective countries

Visit the DigiWish website for the complete rules and terms and conditions of the 2025 DigiWish Giveaway.

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide.

