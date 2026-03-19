DigiKey Collaborates with STMicroelectronics and Ultra Librarian to Deliver Enhanced eDesignSuite Integration

Free, browser-based design environment streamlines engineering workflows from simulation to BOM export and purchasing

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, announces the availability of an enhanced eDesignSuite experience, developed through a collaboration with STMicroelectronics (ST) and Ultra Librarian. The improved tool environment allows engineers to design, simulate, refine and confidently validate their projects using ST components and to purchase their entire bill of materials (BOM) directly from DigiKey in a few easy steps.

The enhanced eDesignSuite from DigiKey, STMicroelectronics and Ultra Librarian helps engineers design, simulate and validate projects with integrated BOM refinement and multi-CAD export capabilities.

The eDesignSuite, developed by ST, is a free, publicly accessible, no-license-required online design platform that provides a unified workflow for power management, signal conditioning, NFC/RFID applications and other design domains. The collaboration with DigiKey and Ultra Librarian expands the platform's capabilities by tightly integrating component models, simulation flows, BOM management and multi-CAD exports.

"DigiKey is excited to collaborate with ST and Ultra Librarian to bring engineers a unified online tool that accelerates their design process," said Nick D. Olson, supplier business development manager at DigiKey. "The deep integration within the eDesignSuite environment gives users advanced BOM verification, enhanced simulation insight, and a direct path from design to purchase, all of which help bring new products to market faster."

The enhanced eDesignSuite experience provides several new and expanded capabilities, including:

Integrated thermal and electrical simulation support through SIMPLIS/SIMetrix, enabling deeper performance verification and design confidence

Real-time BOM refinement with live impact analysis, allowing engineers to immediately see how parameter changes affect design choices and performance

Seamless export of schematics and BOMs to multiple CAD environments, including OrCAD, Altium and Eagle

Application-specific design support, including power management design, thermal-electrical simulation, signal conditioning and NFC/RFID calculators

These capabilities make ST the first integrated circuit vendor to offer this level of design tool connectivity with DigiKey's purchasing systems.

The enhanced eDesignSuite provides an end-to-end workflow that helps engineers:

Efficiently evaluate operating conditions, waveforms and design alternatives

Validate the impact of component selections

Generate finalized schematics and BOM files

Export to preferred CAD environments

Purchase the entire BOM from DigiKey in a few streamlined steps

"This valuable collaboration with DigiKey and Ultra Librarian extends eDesignSuite from a powerful design tool into a unified design-to-purchase environment," said Patrizia Bellitto, SW system tools - appl. manager at STMicroelectronics. "By connecting simulation, component selection, CAD export and purchasing in a single browser-based environment, we're simplifying the engineer's journey and making it easier to design with ST technologies."

"Ultra Librarian is focused on simplifying the path from design to procurement," said Gopu Achath, vice president of technology at Ultra Librarian. "Through our integration with STMicroelectronics eDesignSuite, engineers can now seamlessly access component data and upload BOMs to DigiKey, creating a faster and more connected design environment."

The eDesignSuite is publicly available and free to use at ST.com. For more information about DigiKey's suite of design tools, visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 17.5 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

About Ultra Librarian

Ultra Librarian is the world's largest free CAD library, providing millions of verified symbols, footprints, and 3D models to streamline the electronic design process. Trusted by engineers worldwide, Ultra Librarian helps reduce design time, improve accuracy, and bring products to market faster. www.ultralibrarian.com.

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

+1 (218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey