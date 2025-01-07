DigiKey Debuts Custom Enclosure Configurator Tool

Through the Custom Enclosure Configurator, customers can upload a drawing of desired modifications to an existing eligible stock enclosure on DigiKey.com, select from a list of modifications available and receive an instant pricing estimate before the enclosure is quickly made to their exact specifications.

"DigiKey is excited to be the first distributor to offer an innovative online Custom Enclosure Configurator, which will expedite custom enclosure requests," said Missy Hall, vice president, new market development for DigiKey. "Digital ordering and direct communication with the supplier simplify the ordering process, saving our customers time and hassle."

With the Custom Enclosure Configurator, customers can receive a sample enclosure in as few as 15 business days and are guaranteed the design specifications outlined in the provided drawing. Modifications that can be added include cutouts, holes and several material options are available to choose from.

For more information and to design your own custom enclosure, visit DigiKey.com.

