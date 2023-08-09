DigiKey Debuts Factory Tomorrow Season 3 Video Series

Third season explores powering production with alternative energy sources, sustainable operations and more

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has released the first episode in Season 3 of its "Factory Tomorrow" video series focused on the latest innovations driving sustainable change in industrial automation.

DigiKey introduced Season 3 of its Factory Tomorrow video series with Schneider Electric and Panduit.

Sponsored by Schneider Electric and Panduit, the three-episode series will take a closer look at how powering production with alternative energy sources, sustainable operations and more are shaping the next major leap forward for manufacturing.

"As global demand continues to increase, automation technology has rapidly advanced to keep pace, especially at the intersection of sustainability and efficiency," said Eric Halvorson, partnership marketing manager II, strategic programs at DigiKey. "Innovative partnerships with suppliers like Panduit and Schneider Electric illustrate our shared vision of a more sustainable future and ensure DigiKey's customers have access to the products they need to accelerate progress."

"Sustainability is part of the DNA of Schneider Electric," said Lisa Causarano, international account manager, global strategic accounts, CPG Segment at Schneider Electric. "It's exciting to see the changes that have been implemented in our Lexington, Ky., facility and I'm looking forward to seeing what else can be achieved toward sustainable manufacturing, in our industry and beyond."

"Efficiency and sustainability have been a focus of Panduit's physical infrastructure for more than 60 years across all of our global operations," said Tom Kelly, senior vice president, business units at Panduit. "We are excited to partner with DigiKey to help service our customers as they focus on reducing the environmental impact associated with production and fulfillment of our shared customers' demand."

The first of three videos in the series, "Reducing the Impact of Production," is now live on DigiKey's website, and explores how the factories of tomorrow will rely on a foundation of connectivity and high-speed infrastructure. This episode highlights Panduit and how their commitment to sustainability enables better technologies for customers and the planet.

The second video, entitled "Inspiring Change on the Factory Floor," will feature a visit to Schneider Electric's smart factory in Lexington, to learn how it serves as a model for others in the industry looking to create more sustainable operations. The third video, "Sustainable Automation Techniques in Action," will showcase how automation and sustainability intersect within DigiKey's cutting edge distribution facility.

To learn more about the video series and how DigiKey is supporting sustainability in the rapidly growing automation and control industry, visit the DigiKey Automation website.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, network infrastructure and AV solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, Ill., USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 14.9 million components from over 2,400 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

[email protected]

