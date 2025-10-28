DigiKey Grows Inventory with Over 31,000 New Stocking Parts in Q3 2025

Total portfolio expands by more than 585,000 new products and nearly 100 new suppliers in third quarter

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the leading global electronic components and automation products distributor, extensively expanded its in-stock products available for same-day shipment by adding more than 31,000 products in the third quarter of 2025. In total, over 585,000 new products were added to the DigiKey system, along with 87 new suppliers across its core business, Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs. This recent inventory expansion brings DigiKey's overall portfolio to more than 17 million products.

DigiKey added 87 new suppliers and more than 31,000 new stocking parts to its line card for immediate shipment in the third quarter of 2025.

DigiKey's long-standing commitment to expanding in-stock inventory for same-day shipment allows customers to order prototype quantities and have those parts shipped immediately, without placing a special order in factory quantities or waiting for lead or transit time.

New supplier additions in the third quarter include:

RealSense, an industry-leading developer of depth cameras and reliable vision systems for AI applications such as autonomous mobile robots, access control, industrial automation and healthcare.

MicroStrain by HBK, which produces inertial sensors, complete inertial navigation systems and a world-class line of wireless data acquisition systems.

DigiKey's inventory expansion is a continued validation that the distributor provides engineers, designers and makers access to the most innovative new product introductions (NPIs) in their industries. Some of the NPIs added in Q3 2025 include:

Knowles High-Q Ceramic Core Inductors are intended for RF applications that demand high efficiency and minimal energy loss.

Qorvo QPG6200 family multi-protocol wireless SoCs with concurrent IEEE 802.15.4 and Bluetooth® LE are ideal for smart home and industrial IoT applications.

Siemens' SIRIUS 3RC7 Intelligent Link Modules transform SIRIUS switchgear into intelligent sensors, providing real-time information.

Raspberry Pi's 500+ offers upgrades including a mechanical keyboard, increased memory and a pre-loaded SSD.

Nordic Semiconductor's nPM1304 PMICs and evaluation kit bring power efficiency, flexibility and intelligent system control to compact embedded applications.

Terasic's DE23-Lite development board features the Agilex™ 3 FPGA and offers a compact, cost-effective platform for embedded vision, digital logic and robotics applications with onboard SDRAM, HDMI output and rich I/O for rapid prototyping and education.

Renesas RZ/G3E General-Purpose MPU integrates a quad CPU and NPU into a single chip, improving power efficiency, reliability, and HMI applications.

Phoenix Contact's NearFi couplers allow for power and real-time Ethernet data to be transmitted across a distance of 12 millimeters.

"Our DigiKey team remains committed to offering a variety of readily available products and innovative new product introductions across industries, including growing markets like robotics, electric vehicles and autonomous systems," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. "Our Q3 inventory expansion reflects the steady increase in customer demand along with successful partnerships with key suppliers."

For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey's portfolio, visit DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 17 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey