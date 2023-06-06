DigiKey Highlights New Sensing Technologies at Sensors Converge 2023

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, invites attendees at Sensors Converge 2023 to visit its booth, #616, June 20-22, in Santa Clara, Calif. Visitors can learn more about the company's sensing and electronics offerings, industry leading manufacturers, view technical demonstrations and participate in numerous prize giveaways.

DigiKey will highlight products from top sensor and electronics manufacturers at the 2023 Sensors Converge show, June 20-22, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Show attendees should plan to visit DigiKey's booth #616 to talk with sensor and electronics experts and learn about the latest technologies from leading suppliers including Bosch, Sensirion, Banner Engineering, Omron EMC, and Analog Devices. Visitors to DigiKey's booth can also view Excelitas' Thermopile, Golioth IoT, Amphenol's Pressure Sensor Eval Board and Advantech's LoRaWAN demonstrations. DigiKey will be giving away wireless chargers, water bottles and rulers to attendees who stop by the booth.

"We're excited to attend the 2023 Sensors Converge event and showcase the latest sensor technologies, applications and innovations in our booth," said David Sandys, senior director of technical marketing at DigiKey. "DigiKey's substantial product inventory and digital resources provide engineers and designers with the necessary parts and tools to help them accelerate progress."

Sensors Converge is North America's largest electronics event for engineers and designers focusing on technologies and embedded systems that work hand-in-hand with sensors. From enabling innovation, to process design and control development, to transforming markets, Sensors Converge covers technologies and applications that  drive smart sensor innovation into the era of sustainable living.

Attendees can visit DigiKey at booth #616 and check out their exhibitor profile here. For more information about DigiKey and to order from their product portfolio, please visit www.digikey.com.

