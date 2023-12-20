DigiKey Stocks New eFuse Reference Design Product from Vishay

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today that the EFUSE-48V100A reference design product from Vishay, a global technology leader in discrete semiconductors and passive components, is now available for purchase globally from DigiKey.

DigiKey now offers the new eFUSE-48V100 from Vishay.
The new Vishay eFuse features TrenchFET® MOSFETs and is designed to handle continuous current up to 100 amps. It can operate continuously at maximum current with less than 14 watts of losses without requiring active cooling. The eFuse also features a pre-charge function, continuous current monitoring and overcurrent protection.

"The eFuse concept is an innovative trend that protects both the user and the hardware in high power applications, and we're excited to partner with Vishay to launch this new product," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development at DigiKey. "With the steady increase in 48-volt eMobility applications, semiconductor-based resettable fuses like the EFUSE-48V100A are ideal for replacing mechanical relays, contactors and non-resettable fuses."

In addition to safely connecting and disconnecting to 48-volt power sources like high-energy battery packs, the EFUSE-48V100A also features fast disconnect of loads in under 2 μs, a resettable fuse and an adjustable current limit. It is designed to work in battery management systems, EV test environments, solar installations, industry and home automation, industrial and server computing, networking, telecom and base station power supplies.

For more information and to order the EFUSE-48V100A from Vishay, please visit the DigiKey website.

