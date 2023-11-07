DigiKey Honored with Four MarCom Awards for Branding Refresh

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced it won four MarCom Awards in the 2023 international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals, including two platinum awards (highest honor), one gold award and one honorable mention.

DigiKey was awarded four 2023 MarCom Awards for various elements of its recent brand refresh, including video, updated logo and a media placement.

MarCom Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most respected creative competitions in the world.

DigiKey won Platinum Awards, MarCom's highest honor, for the following:

Brand Refresh – Over the last year, the company worked with Lippincott, a global branding agency, to clarify, evolve, modernize and codify the DigiKey brand.





Brand Anthem Video – DigiKey worked with Lippincott to produce the video that modernized its image for the future while also staying true to its legacy and helping it stand apart from competitors.

DigiKey won a Gold Award for its updated logo which features the simplified company name to better reflect the company's deep technical product and digital solutions portfolio. DigiKey worked with Lippincott to clarify, evolve and modernize the logo.

DigiKey received an Honorable Mention in the Online Placement category for an online story that was a result of the branding refresh announcement in May 2023. DigiKey worked with Bellmont Partners, a Minnesota-based PR and communications agency, to share the brand refresh story with industry media worldwide.

"DigiKey set out to refresh its brand to capture and celebrate the way we use technology to help engineers and designers solve problems and accelerate progress," said Tim Carroll, vice president of marketing for DigiKey. "We are honored to receive MarCom awards recognizing the team effort between DigiKey and our partners to develop a brand system that emphasizes progress and connection with suppliers and customers while reflecting DigiKey's digital-first, forward-looking perspective."

"We're very appreciative of the feedback our updated brand has received," said Ross West, creative director for DigiKey. "We were fortunate to partner with many great creative minds on this next step for the DigiKey brand, and we're excited to see the DigiKey name continue to propel our industry forward."

MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 28-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and creative work that exceed a high standard of excellence and serve as a benchmark for the industry.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 17.2 million components from over 2,800 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

