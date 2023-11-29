DigiKey Hosts Live Fireside Chat Webinar on Strategic Procurement for 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, will host "Strategic Procurement for 2024: A Live Fireside Chat" on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m. CDT.

The virtual event will feature procurement experts from DigiKey who will discuss the keys to a successful procurement strategy and real-world solutions that lead to a more strategic and successful approach to procurement and purchasing.

DigiKey procurement professionals will share their expertise and experience on:

  • Overall health of the supply chain and getting to a new normal
  • Frictionless digital procurement
  • Compliance and macroeconomic conditions

"As procurement professionals prepare for 2024, no one knows what the future holds, but if the last few years have taught us anything it is that it pays to expect the unexpected," said Margaret Cunha, senior director, global supply chain at DigiKey. "We're looking forward to discussing the economic conditions, challenges and opportunities we're tracking in 2024, and the strategies and tools available to thrive in the year ahead."

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, DigiKey will send the recording after the event to those who register.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 17.2 million components from over 2,800 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

News Releases in Similar Topics

