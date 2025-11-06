DigiKey India Celebrates Official Launch in Bengaluru

DigiKey's Global Capability Center in India to support global operations

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global electronic components and automation products distributor, proudly announces the official launch of its Indian subsidiary, Digi-Key Electronics & Automation Trading Private Limited, which will operate a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru. This reinforces DigiKey's long-term commitment to the Indian market by leveraging the expertise of nearly 300 DigiKey India employees to support its global operations.

The launch of DigiKey India marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy. The newly established DigiKey GCC will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration, signaling future growth in hiring and capability expansion.

"This milestone represents a major step forward in DigiKey's global strategy," said Dave Doherty, chief executive officer of DigiKey. "India's tech ecosystem and skilled workforce are key to our continued success in the region. We are thrilled to deepen our roots and invest in the future of DigiKey India."

