DigiKey Launches 2023 Back2School Prize Draw

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has announced its popular, annual Back2School Prize Draw sweepstakes, which provides college students a chance to win DigiKey credit that they can use to purchase products for building and designing the next generation of solutions.

The Back2School Prize Draw provides college students a chance to win DigiKey credit to design, build and innovate Tweet this The 2023 #DKBack2School Prize Draw runs Sept. 12 – Oct. 30, 2023, with winners announced soon after the submission deadline.

There will be nine prize giveaways total, and winners will be randomly selected. One grand prize winner will receive $1,000 of DigiKey credit; three second prize winners will receive $500 of DigiKey credit; and five third prize winners will receive $250 of DigiKey credit.

"We're excited to launch the highly anticipated 2023 Back2School Prize Draw and provide students with the tools, products and resources needed to help them accelerate progress both in the classroom and when they are designing and building outside of school," said Y.C. Wang, global academic program director at DigiKey. "DigiKey is dedicated to empowering and supporting students around the world as they work toward engineering our next generation solutions."

The sweepstakes is open to any student with a university or college email address, and entries may be made in students' local language. To learn more or enter the Back2School Prize Draw, visit DigiKey's website here. Submissions are open from Sept. 12 – Oct. 30, 2023, and winners will be announced on Nov. 15, 2023.

