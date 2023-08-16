DigiKey Launches City Digital Season 3 Video Series

Third season showcases the future of mobility and smart automotive

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has released the full Season 3 of its "City Digital" video series, which explores the evolution and future of IoT in the automotive industry.

DigiKey debuted Season 3 of its City Digital video series with Analog Devices.

Sponsored by Analog Devices, the three-episode series dives deep into the future of automotive technology and beyond by examining how electrification, autonomous vehicles and the connected automotive eco-system are changing ideas around the future of commuting.

"The interdependence between IoT and automotive has moved forward in the past decade, with more electronic features like mobile connectivity, environmental sensing and radar in vehicles every year," said Kelsie McMillin, partnership marketing manager, IoT at DigiKey. "Our work with suppliers like Analog Devices allows us to bring engineers and designers the products and tools they need to accelerate the automotive industry."

"There's likely nothing else you are going to buy in your life that will have as much technology as a car," said Yasmine King, vice president of the automotive cabin experience group at Analog Devices. "We dedicate significant effort to envisioning future R&D innovations, aiming to address some of the most challenging automotive problems including accelerating the autonomous driving experience and the convergence of the energy grid and electrified mobility."

The first of three videos in the series, "An Evolution in Mobility," looks at the history of the automotive industry, charting the progress made in the last several decades and where technology is showcasing the path forward.

The second video, "Powering the Road Ahead," explores the growing need for charging stations in today's smart cities. The third and final video, "Creating a Sustainable Driving Experience," discovers how the cities of tomorrow will work together with automakers to support sustainable manufacturing, energy storage and next-generation connectivity.

