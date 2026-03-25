DigiKey Launches Engineering Unlocked Video Series

The new video series explores the future of electronic design

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, announces the launch of its new video series, Engineering Unlocked. The three-episode series explores how modern tools, open communities and STEM education are reshaping the future of electronics design. From rapid prototyping platforms to real-world maker ecosystems, this series highlights how engineers turn ideas into working hardware faster than ever.

DigiKey debuts a new video series, Engineering Unlocked, which explores the future of electronics design.

Engineering Unlocked, sponsored by Microchip and Molex, brings together industry experts, educators and innovators to examine the technologies, workflows and communities powering today's design cycles and helping to prepare the next generation of engineers.

"Engineering Unlocked celebrates the incredible momentum we're seeing across the engineering community," said David Sandys, senior director of technical enablement & engagement for DigiKey. "From makers and students to professional designers, the pace of innovation has never been faster, and we're proud to help equip and empower those turning bold ideas into real-world solutions."

This is the first season of Engineering Unlocked, adding to a deep bench of video and written content available from DigiKey. This season's episodes feature insights and interviews from experts around the industry:

Episode 1: A community of innovators: Lessons from Supercon – This episode captures the creativity, collaboration and rapid prototyping culture on display at Supercon 2025, highlighting how community-driven innovation accelerates experimentation and learning.

– This episode captures the creativity, collaboration and rapid prototyping culture on display at Supercon 2025, highlighting how community-driven innovation accelerates experimentation and learning. Episode 2: Tools of the trade: The modern hardware toolkit – In this episode, industry experts discuss the hardware platforms, development boards, components and workflows engineers use to prototype, test and iterate designs efficiently.

– In this episode, industry experts discuss the hardware platforms, development boards, components and workflows engineers use to prototype, test and iterate designs efficiently. Episode 3: The path forward: STEM and the future of engineering – The final episode focuses on STEM programs, makerspaces and academic initiatives shaping tomorrow's engineers.

To watch all three episodes, visit DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 17.5 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey