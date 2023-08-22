DigiKey Named by Forbes to America's Best-in-State Employers List for 2023

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, was named to the fifth-annual prestigious list of America's Best-in-State Employers 2023 by Forbes.

DigiKey and a select few other Minnesota-based companies with more than 500 employees were recognized, with DigiKey ranking 15 on the list of 60 companies. The full list of best employers in Minnesota can be viewed on the Forbes site.

The list is based on an independent survey of 70,000 U.S. employees across 25 industry sectors and considered every aspect of an employee's experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth and diversity. Of the thousands of companies eligible for this recognition, only a select few were awarded in each state.

"Being recognized as a best employer by Forbes is a true testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace where every individual's potential is not just acknowledged, but celebrated," said Shane Zutz, vice president, human resources for DigiKey. "At DigiKey we truly believe that people make the difference, which means our success is built upon the collective strengths, diverse perspectives and endless dedication of our incredible team."

DigiKey employees enjoy one of the leading benefits packages in the state, an abundance of on-site amenities, and robust educational and professional development opportunities. For more information about careers at DigiKey, please visit their careers page.

