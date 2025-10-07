DigiKey Now Offering Arduino UNO Q

Arduino UNO Q combines a powerful microprocessor with a dedicated microcontroller for innovative development capabilities

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the leading global electronic components and automation products distributor, announces the just-released Arduino® UNO Q is available for preorder through the DigiKey website. The cutting-edge new generation of development boards combines a powerful microprocessor with graphic acceleration and a dedicated microcontroller for streamlined product development.

The powerful, dual-brain design of the recently debuted Arduino UNO Q unlocks multiple applications for innovative development, from AI and computer vision to IoT, robotics and industrial automation, all on a single board. It’s the perfect platform for your next project, and it’s available to preorder from DigiKey today.

Whether you need a powerful microprocessor, precise microcontroller, or both, the new UNO Q is the perfect platform for your next innovation. It combines a Linux Debian MPU with a real-time MCU in one unit. The MPU delivers Linux-class computing for high-level tasks such as running AI inference, managing multimedia, and handling advanced connectivity. The MCU ensures deterministic real-time control for timing-critical operations like motor actuation, sensor polling, or low-latency signal processing. The dual-brain subsystems are tightly integrated through Arduino's RPC framework, Bridge, which allows seamless communication between them.

"We're honored to be one of the first distributors to carry Arduino's innovative UNO Q," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. "This distribution partnership underscores our commitment to delivering the latest new product introductions (NPIs) to our customers and validates DigiKey's global market leadership. We look forward to playing a key role in the successful launch of the UNO Q and ensuring its impact is felt throughout the industry."

The UNO Q comes preloaded with the all-in-one development environment, Arduino App Lab, which unifies Arduino sketches, Python scripts and containerized AI models into fully integrated applications, all managed from a single interface. The Arduino App Lab enables the seamless creation and deployment of projects that combine real-time control with advanced processing, redefining how developers, educators and innovators build applications across embedded systems, Linux and edge AI.

"By partnering with Arduino on the launch and distribution of the UNO Q, we are empowering our broad, global customer base with the 'Swiss Army Knife' for all developers," said David Sandys, senior director of technical enablement & engagement for DigiKey. "The powerful multi-tool will assist in development for educators, makers and startups all the way to enterprise-level customers."

To learn more about the Arduino UNO Q and to preorder from DigiKey, please visit DigiKey.com .

