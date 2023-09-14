DigiKey Now Supports Europe to Europe Direct Shipping

News provided by

DigiKey

14 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

New offering saves time, lowers shipping costs and decreases carbon footprint

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that direct shipments from European suppliers to European customers are available through DigiKey's Marketplace program.

Continue Reading
European businesses in DigiKey’s Marketplace now have the capability to expand their outreach into other European countries.
European businesses in DigiKey’s Marketplace now have the capability to expand their outreach into other European countries.

"DigiKey's Marketplace gives our suppliers and customers in Europe access to more product lines than ever before and we are thrilled to offer this direct shipping option in the region," said Missy Hall, vice president, new market development for DigiKey. "By allowing for additional cost savings, efficiency and more sustainability, as well as a wider variety of products that are able to be sold in Europe, we can accelerate progress for engineers and designers."

The environmental and cost savings are realized when products do not have to be shipped to the U.S. facilities in order to be shipped back to Europe, eliminating costly shipping prices, additional time and impact on the environment due to shipping. Shipments sent within Europe will typically arrive the next day rather than the previous speed of a couple of days.

With products not needing to be shipped outside of Europe, more types of products are able to be sold including lithium batteries, heavy automation equipment, chemicals and adhesives, solar products and more.

Currently about 30,000 SKUs are eligible for this program, with more being added daily. DigiKey still handles the entire transaction, meaning customers still get to enjoy the world class customer service as DigiKey stands behind every order.

The company also continues to expand the diversity of its products and suppliers in new product categories in DigiKey Marketplace, a single source for all aspects of technology innovation, including bare PCB boards, industrial automation, test and measurement, IoT solutions and virtually all things related and adjacent to technology innovation, all through a singular shopping experience.

About DigiKey 
DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 17.2 million components from over 2,800 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact
Megan Derkey
Bellmont Partners
+1 612-255-1115
[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey

Also from this source

DigiKey Launches 2023 Back2School Prize Draw

DigiKey Adds 300 New Suppliers in First Half of 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.