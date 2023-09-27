DigiKey Partners with EETech as Event Sponsor for Industry Tech Days Virtual Conference and Tradeshow

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it is the event sponsor of the Industry Tech Days virtual conference hosted by EETech. The free virtual conference for electrical engineers will be held Oct. 2-6, 2023, on the community-driven website, All About Circuits. The event will feature industry leaders, technical sessions, articles, videos, whitepapers and giveaway prize packages.

Industry Tech Days virtual conference runs Oct. 2-6, 2023.
"We're proud to sponsor one of the industry's largest virtual events, built for engineers, designers, makers and electronics industry experts," said Brooks Vigen, director of global strategic marketing, DigiKey. "This free, virtual event provides a global audience with educational opportunities, industry updates and insights to help them accelerate progress."

DigiKey will be presenting spotlight sessions every day of the conference with experts and supplier partners, including:

  • The Sensor Approach – Monday, Oct. 2, 5:00 p.m. EST
    • With Ajibola (AJ) Fowowe, senior offering manager at Honeywell Sensing and Safety Technologies
  • Pairing Gate Drive to EliteSiC – Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5:00 p.m. EST
    • With Bob Card, marketing manager advanced solutions group (ASG) at ON Semiconductor.
  • Microchip PoE Solutions – Wednesday, Oct. 4, 4:00 p.m. EST
    • With Marty Pandola, product marketing manager at Microchip Technology, Inc.
  • Innovative Capacitor Solutions for Transforming Energy Storage, Solar Inverters & EV Charging Application – Thursday, Oct. 5, 2:00 p.m. EST
    • With Eduardo Drehmer, director of marketing at TDK Electronics.
  • Differentiated Abracon Power Products – Friday, Oct. 6, 1:00 p.m. EST
    • With Gerald Capwell, director of engineering at Abracon & Matthew Deleon, product manager at Abracon.
In addition to watching live and on-demand sessions by the best speakers in the industry, event attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in live Q&As, and connect with thousands of attendees, exhibitors, and speakers in real-time.

All registrants will be automatically entered into drawings for 100 prize packages of a DigiKey t-shirt and PCB ruler. DigiKey is also sponsoring Friday's grand prize drawing for a fully loaded InstaLab kit.

For more information about the Industry Tech Days event, visit the event page.

About DigiKey
DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 17.2 million components from over 2,800 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

