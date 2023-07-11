DigiKey Receives Distribution Excellence Award 2023 High Service Level from Sensirion

News provided by

DigiKey

11 Jul, 2023, 10:46 ET

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has received the Distribution Excellence Award 2023 High Service Level from Sensirion. DigiKey was selected for this honor based on its global customer count and revenue growth metrics.

Continue Reading
DigiKey received the Distribution Excellence Award 2023 High Service Level from Sensirion for its global customer count and revenue growth metrics.
DigiKey received the Distribution Excellence Award 2023 High Service Level from Sensirion for its global customer count and revenue growth metrics.

"DigiKey is proud to receive this tremendous recognition from Sensirion," said Shawn Martinsen, product manager at DigiKey. "This achievement is a direct reflection of our outstanding global partnership and how when we work together, we can accelerate progress for engineers, designers and builders."

"Congratulations to DigiKey for being awarded Sensirion's High Service Level Distribution Excellence Award 2023," said Diane Haynes, channel manager Americas, at Sensirion. "Sensirion acknowledges and appreciates DigiKey's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, their invaluable support during product launches, and their exceptional growth. We are proud to partner with such a dedicated team and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts towards achieving further success and growth together."

The award was presented at Sensirion's annual distribution summit in June, which was hosted in Küsnacht, Switzerland. DigiKey team members from North America and Europe accepted the award in person. The event hosted by Sensirion also showcased the company's cutting edge technology road maps and provided detailed trainings and panel discussions.

Sensirion is the leading manufacturer of high-quality sensors and sensor solutions for the measurement and control of humidity, and of gas and liquid flows worldwide. Sensirion and DigiKey have been strategic partners since 2016.

For more information on DigiKey, visit the DigiKey website. To learn more about Sensirion, visit their supplier center page.

About DigiKey
DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 14.9 million components from over 2,400 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact
Megan Derkey
Bellmont Partners
+1 612-255-1115
[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey

Also from this source

DigiKey Features Interactive In-Booth Activities and Giveaways at Electronica China 2023

DigiKey Adds 175,000+ New SKUs Year-to-Date in 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.