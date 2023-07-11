DigiKey Receives Distribution Excellence Award 2023 High Service Level from Sensirion

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has received the Distribution Excellence Award 2023 High Service Level from Sensirion. DigiKey was selected for this honor based on its global customer count and revenue growth metrics.

"DigiKey is proud to receive this tremendous recognition from Sensirion," said Shawn Martinsen, product manager at DigiKey. "This achievement is a direct reflection of our outstanding global partnership and how when we work together, we can accelerate progress for engineers, designers and builders."

"Congratulations to DigiKey for being awarded Sensirion's High Service Level Distribution Excellence Award 2023," said Diane Haynes, channel manager Americas, at Sensirion. "Sensirion acknowledges and appreciates DigiKey's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, their invaluable support during product launches, and their exceptional growth. We are proud to partner with such a dedicated team and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts towards achieving further success and growth together."

The award was presented at Sensirion's annual distribution summit in June, which was hosted in Küsnacht, Switzerland. DigiKey team members from North America and Europe accepted the award in person. The event hosted by Sensirion also showcased the company's cutting edge technology road maps and provided detailed trainings and panel discussions.

Sensirion is the leading manufacturer of high-quality sensors and sensor solutions for the measurement and control of humidity, and of gas and liquid flows worldwide. Sensirion and DigiKey have been strategic partners since 2016.

For more information on DigiKey, visit the DigiKey website. To learn more about Sensirion, visit their supplier center page.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 14.9 million components from over 2,400 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

